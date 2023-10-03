We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Opaque
-
Drum Side
-
Alcosta
-
Drum Back
-
Painted Steel
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch LED
-
Figure Indicator
-
No
-
Delay Timer
-
No
-
Door Lock Indication
-
No
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
SteamFresh
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
EasyLoad Door
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Antibacterial
-
No
-
Steam Sanitary
-
No
-
Steam Fresh
-
No
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
-
No
-
Freshen Up
-
No
-
Super Dry
-
No
-
Heated Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
No
-
Power Dry
-
No
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Bar Code
-
195174056479
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Temp.
-
3 Levels
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
No
-
Less Time
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Condenser Care
-
No
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Reduce Static
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
No
-
Easy Iron
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Custom PGM
-
No
-
Electrical Requirements
-
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
50 1/4
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 31 27/64 x 46 1/2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
110.2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
114.6
-
Matching Pedestal
-
NA
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
DLE6100W
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry