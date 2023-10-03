About Cookies on This Site

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry

DLE6100W

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry

front view

Eliminate the Guesswork with Sensor Dry

A built-in sensor detects moisture & adjusts drying time - saving energy with less wear & tear.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.



Smart Diagnosis helps the service center diagnose problems¹ over the phone, or with the ThinQ app on your smartphone², helping you minimize inconvenient service calls.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (7.3 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Reversible Door for Installation Options

When space is tight, the reversible door can go from right swing to left to fit almost any space.

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favorite show.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® Certified
Key Spec

Body Color

White

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Opaque

Drum Side

Alcosta

Drum Back

Painted Steel

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Figure Indicator

No

Delay Timer

No

Door Lock Indication

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

6 Motion DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Inverter Motor

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

No

TrueSteam

No

SteamFresh

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

No

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

No

Drum Light

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Bedding

No

Small Load

No

Antibacterial

No

Steam Sanitary

No

Steam Fresh

No

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

No

Air Dry

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Freshen Up

No

Super Dry

No

Heated Dry

No

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Towels

No

Rack Dry

No

Downloaded

No

Power Dry

No

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174056479

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

CEF

3.94

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

No

Dry Level

3 Levels

Temp.

3 Levels

Time Dry

Yes

More Time

No

Less Time

No

Wrinkle Care

No

TurboSteam

No

Steam

No

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

No

Wi-Fi

No

Remote Start

No

Drum Light

No

Condenser Care

No

Drum Care

No

Reduce Static

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

No

Easy Iron

No

Rack Dry

No

Custom PGM

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Download Cycle

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50 1/4

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 31 27/64 x 46 1/2

Weight (lbs)

110.2

Weight include packing (lbs)

114.6

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

NA

