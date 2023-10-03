About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and Smart Diagnosis™

Specs

Reviews

Support

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and Smart Diagnosis™

DLE7100W

7.3 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Energy Saver and Smart Diagnosis™

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
7.3 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 44 1/4" x 29 1/2" (50 1/4" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

BASIC

Capacity

7.3 cu ft

CONTROL

Hard Buttons

No

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle

Yes

Display Panel

LED

DRYING PROGRAMS

8 Programs

Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm Press/Casual,
Heavy Duty, Bulky/Bedding, Delicates
Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry, Freshen Up

7 Options

Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, More Time, Less Time, Damp Dry Signal,
Energy Saver, Default On/Off

3 Temperature Settings

High, Medium, Low

3 Drying Levels

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

60 min., 40 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

3 Min Install Check

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

LoDecibel ™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Flowsense Duct Clogging Sensor

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

Smart DiagnosisTM

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum (Alcosta)

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted Steel

Door

Solid/White

ENERGY

Energy Star Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements/Type

240V 30Amps (Electric)

OPTIONS

Matching Washer

WT7100CW

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 44 1/4" x 29 1/2"
(50 1/4" D with door open)

Carton

29 1/2" x 47" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

117.1 lbs/133.6 lbs

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

UPC

UPC

048231023993

What people are saying