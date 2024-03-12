We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft Ultra capacity with EasyLoad™
EasyLoad™ Door - Open Up to Convenience.
The dual-opening options of the LG EasyLoad™ door make loading and unloading the dryer easier than ever. Swing the door to the side to clear the way for your basket below. Even tight spaces and challenging laundry-room layouts are no match for versatility like this.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry™ detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.
*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.
ThinQ®
Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone.
Key Spec
-
Body Color
Essence White
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
No
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Custom PGM
No
-
Damp Dry Signal
Yes
-
Drum Care
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dry Level
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
No
-
Energy Saver
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
More Time
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Reduce Static
No
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
5 Levels
-
Time Dry
Yes
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096034040
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
7.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
-
Timer Display
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
50 1/2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
125.6
-
Weight (lbs)
121.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
Yes
-
CEF
3.93
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
FEATURES
-
Type
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
AI DD
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
-
Auto Restart
No
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
No
-
EasyLoad Door
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
No
-
Reversible Door
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
-
SteamFresh
No
-
TrueSteam
No
-
TurboSteam
No
-
Venting Option
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Essence White
-
Door Type
Essence White Half-tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Back
Alcosta
-
Drum Side
Alcosta
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
N/A
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
No
-
Air Dry
Yes
-
Antibacterial
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
No
-
Condenser Care
No
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
No
-
Drum Care
No
-
Easy Ironing
No
-
Freshen Up
No
-
Heated Dry
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Outerwear Refresh
No
-
Perm. Press
Yes
-
Power Dry
No
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
Yes
-
Rack Dry
No
-
Rainy Days
No
-
Silent Dry
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Steam Fresh
No
-
Steam Sanitary
No
-
Super Dry
No
-
Towels
No
-
Wrinkle Prevention
No
