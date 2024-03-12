7.3 cu.ft Ultra capacity with EasyLoad™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DLE8400WE

Front

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity - SPEND LESS TIME ON LAUNDRY WITH MORE ROOM FOR CLOTHES

Free up your day—fit more clothes in every load with 7.3 cu. ft. of dryer space. Running fewer loads saves energy and money on your utility bill.

EasyLoad™ Door - Open Up to Convenience.

The dual-opening options of the LG EasyLoad™ door make loading and unloading the dryer easier than ever. Swing the door to the side to clear the way for your basket below. Even tight spaces and challenging laundry-room layouts are no match for versatility like this.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right drying motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. AI Sensor Dry™ detects moisture levels and automatically adjusts drying time for loads of all sizes—no more damp clothes, no more overdrying. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

ThinQ®

Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. 

FlowSense

Eliminate the guesswork with LG’s FlowSense duct clogging indicator, which alerts you when it is time to clean the ducts out - helping your electric dryer run with optimal energy efficiency.
Key Spec

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Dry Mode

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Custom PGM

    No

  • Damp Dry Signal

    Yes

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dry Level

    5 Levels

  • Easy Iron

    No

  • Energy Saver

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Reduce Static

    No

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Signal(Sound)

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    5 Levels

  • Time Dry

    Yes

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • Wrinkle Care

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096034040

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Timer Display

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    50 1/2

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    125.6

  • Weight (lbs)

    121.3

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • CEF

    3.93

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

FEATURES

  • Type

    Vented Dryer

  • 3 Minute Installation Check

    Yes

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • EasyLoad Door

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Electric Heater

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    No

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Venting Option

    4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Essence White

  • Door Type

    Essence White Half-tinted Tempered Glass Cover

  • Drum Back

    Alcosta

  • Drum Side

    Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Pedestal

    N/A

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Dry

    Yes

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    No

  • Air Dry

    Yes

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Easy Ironing

    No

  • Freshen Up

    No

  • Heated Dry

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Dry

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Outerwear Refresh

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Rainy Days

    No

  • Silent Dry

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Super Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Wrinkle Prevention

    No

