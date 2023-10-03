About Cookies on This Site

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

DLHC1455V

4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer

Front View

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
4.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24" x 33 1/2" x 26 3/8" (45 1/4“ D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

SUMMARY

Series

LG

Type

Heat Pump Dryer

Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.2

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

Matching Washer

WM1455HVA

Colour

Graphite Steel

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

6.4

DRYER PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Programs

Normal, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Large, Small Load, Towels, Sportswear, Antibacterial, Delicates, Wool, Perm. Press, Rack Dry (Manual Dry), Heated Dry (Manual Dry), Air Dry (Manual Dry), Downloaded

No. of Options

12

Options

More Time, Less Time, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, PGM Save, Custom PGM, Remote Start, Condenser Care, Drum Care, Drum Light, Signal

No. of Drying Levels

3

Drying Levels

Very, Normal, Damp

No. of Drying Modes

2

Dry Mode

Energy Saver, Normal

Manual Dry Times

More Time/Less Time

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

Sensor Dry

Yes

Precise Temperature Control and Variable Compressor

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Wrinkle Care Option

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Door

Tempered Glass

All Available Colours

Graphite Steel

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120/240V,60Hz,3.1A /120/208V,60Hz,3.5A

Type

Ventless: Dual Heat Pump

DIMENSIONS

Dimensions (WxHxD)

24" x 33 1/2" x 26 3/8" (45 1/4“ D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

26'' x 34'' x 27 1/2"

Weight (Product)

127.9 lbs

Weight (Carton)

134.5 lbs

LIMITED WARRANTY

Parts & Labour

1 Year

Drum

3 Years

UPC CODES

WM1455HVA

048231027984

DLHC1455V

772454073373

