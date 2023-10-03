We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.2 cu. ft. Capacity Heat Pump Dryer
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Heat Pump Dryer
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
4.2
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Matching Washer
-
WM1455HVA
-
Colour
-
Graphite Steel
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
6.4
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Programs
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bulky/Large, Small Load, Towels, Sportswear, Antibacterial, Delicates, Wool, Perm. Press, Rack Dry (Manual Dry), Heated Dry (Manual Dry), Air Dry (Manual Dry), Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Wrinkle Care, Control Lock, Wi-Fi, PGM Save, Custom PGM, Remote Start, Condenser Care, Drum Care, Drum Light, Signal
-
No. of Drying Levels
-
3
-
Drying Levels
-
Very, Normal, Damp
-
No. of Drying Modes
-
2
-
Dry Mode
-
Energy Saver, Normal
-
Manual Dry Times
-
More Time/Less Time
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control and Variable Compressor
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Door
-
Tempered Glass
-
All Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120/240V,60Hz,3.1A /120/208V,60Hz,3.5A
-
Type
-
Ventless: Dual Heat Pump
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
24" x 33 1/2" x 26 3/8" (45 1/4“ D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
26'' x 34'' x 27 1/2"
-
Weight (Product)
-
127.9 lbs
-
Weight (Carton)
-
134.5 lbs
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
WM1455HVA
-
048231027984
-
DLHC1455V
-
772454073373
