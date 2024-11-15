Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 cu.ft and 7.3 cu.ft Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

WD8400CB

Front view
Print

Key Spec

Body Color

Essence Graphite

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Pairing

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

No

Control Lock

Yes

Custom PGM

No

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Care

No

Drum Light

No

Dry Level

5 Levels

Easy Iron

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

No

More Time

No

Rack Dry

No

Reduce Static

No

Remote Start

Yes

Signal(Sound)

Yes

Steam

No

Temp.

5 Levels

Time Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806096033999

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

Timer Display

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50 1/2

Weight include packing (lbs)

125.6

Weight (lbs)

121.3

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

6 Motion DD

No

ADA Compliant

No

AI DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Auto Restart

No

Drum Light

Yes

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Inverter Motor

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

No

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

No

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

No

TrueSteam

No

TurboSteam

No

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essence Graphite

Door Type

Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

Drum Back

Alcosta

Drum Side

Alcosta

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

N/A

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

Yes

Activewear(Sportswear)

No

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

No

Bedding

Yes

Bedding Refresh

No

Condenser Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Drum Care

No

Easy Ironing

No

Freshen Up

No

Heated Dry

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Outerwear Refresh

No

Perm. Press

Yes

Power Dry

No

Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

Yes

Rack Dry

No

Rainy Days

No

Silent Dry

No

Small Load

No

Steam Fresh

No

Steam Sanitary

No

Super Dry

No

Towels

No

Wrinkle Prevention

No

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 43 x 28 3/8

Steam

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Essence Black

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

Delay Timer

1-19 hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

18:88

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

6.3

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.76

IWF

3.2

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

No

ColdWash

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

No

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Steam

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

WaveForce

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

No

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

No

Soil

5 Levels (Light to Heavy)

Spin

5 Levels

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Temp.

Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

Yes

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

Yes

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

No

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

No

Bulky/Large

No

Color Care

No

Deep Wash

Yes

Delicates

No

Downloaded

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

No

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Sanitary

No

Small Load

No

Spin Only

No

Sportswear

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

No

Waterproof

Yes

Whites

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 43 x 28 3/8

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57

Weight include packing (lbs)

143.3

Weight (lbs)

130.0

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174090824

