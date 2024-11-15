We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
6.3 cu.ft and 7.3 cu.ft Mega Capacity Top Load Washer and Dryer
-
7.3 cu.ft Ultra capacity Dryer with EasyLoad™
-
6.3 cu.ft Mega Capacity Top Load Washer with EasyUnload™
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Essence Graphite
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Custom PGM
-
No
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dry Level
-
5 Levels
-
Easy Iron
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
No
-
More Time
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Reduce Static
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal(Sound)
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
5 Levels
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806096033999
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
7.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
-
Timer Display
-
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 45 3/4 x 31 3/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 42 3/4 x 29 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
50 1/2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
125.6
-
Weight (lbs)
-
121.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
No
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
EasyLoad Door
-
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Essence Graphite
-
Door Type
-
Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover
-
Drum Back
-
Alcosta
-
Drum Side
-
Alcosta
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
N/A
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
-
Yes
-
Activewear(Sportswear)
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Antibacterial
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bedding Refresh
-
No
-
Condenser Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Down Jacket Refresh
-
No
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Easy Ironing
-
No
-
Freshen Up
-
No
-
Heated Dry
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Outerwear Refresh
-
No
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Power Dry
-
No
-
Quick Dry (Speed Dry)
-
Yes
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Rainy Days
-
No
-
Silent Dry
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Steam Fresh
-
No
-
Steam Sanitary
-
No
-
Super Dry
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Wrinkle Prevention
-
No
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Essence Black
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
-
1-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Timer Display
-
18:88
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
6.3
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
No
-
IMEF
-
2.76
-
IWF
-
3.2
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
4-Way Agitator
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
JetSpray
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
No
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
WaveForce
-
No
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
No
-
Soil
-
5 Levels (Light to Heavy)
-
Spin
-
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Water Plus
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
-
Yes
-
Allergiene
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
No
-
Bulky/Large
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Deep Wash
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Sanitary
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
Waterproof
-
Yes
-
Whites
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 3/8 x 43 1/2 x 31 1/2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 43 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
-
57
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
143.3
-
Weight (lbs)
-
130.0
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174090824
