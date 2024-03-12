5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI DD™
LG’s AI Direct Drive technology uses artificial intelligence to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.