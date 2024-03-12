Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair

WD4100-W

DLEX4200W

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer
Front view

WM4100HWA

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™
Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

LG’s AI Direct Drive technology uses artificial intelligence to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes. 

*AI DD is only available on Normal and Bright Whites cycle.

TurboWash™ Technology 

LG's revolutionary TurboWash™ Technology offers the industry's fastest cycle times - saving you up to 30 minutes per load*. The powerful high-pressure twin nozzles give outstanding cleaning performance without any shortcuts. It's like pressing fast forward on your laundry. **version below under Top load TBC (which version to use).

*Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

The Allergiene™ Cycle

Allergiene Cycle/Asthma Certified

The Allergiene™ Cycle - The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by the Asthma Society of Canada.

*Based on certification by the ASTHMA CANADA.

*ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA CANADA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

Get It Dry the First Time

Get It Dry the First Time

Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to help ensure you get dry laundry every time.
Advanced Clothes Care with Faster, Stronger

TurboSteam™

LG's TurboSteam™ Technology generates steam to release wrinkles, reduce static and remove odours in just 10 minutes.

Dimension (mm)

DLEX4200W

Key Spec

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073267

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Weight include packing (lbs)

139.4

Weight (lbs)

126.2

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP4B

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Towels

Yes

WM4100HWA
Capacity(cu. ft.)
5.2
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
Steam
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Steam

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Pre-wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

PROGRAMS

Allergiene

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain+Spin

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX4200B

Matching Gas Dryer

DLGX4201B

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 42 27/32 x 31 17/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

212.1

Weight (lbs)

198.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073274

