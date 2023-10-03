About Cookies on This Site

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

DLEX4200W

7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built in AI sensors detect load characteristics and moisture levels to automatically optimize drying time. Using Smart Pairing™, the washer is able to automatically select a compatible dryer cycle.
See the Matching Washer
Advanced Clothes Care with Faster, Stronger
TurboSteam™

Advanced Clothes Care with
Faster, Stronger & More Steam

Advanced clothes care by faster steam generation, stronger spray power, and more steam amount.
Reduce Wrinkles and Odors Faster
SteamFresh™ Cycle

Reduce Wrinkles and Odors Faster

With LG's TurboSteam™ technology, you can get your favorite shirt back in tip-top shape in 10 minutes up to 5 garments.*

*Tested by LG Internal Lab.

Without Fear of Static
ReduceStatic™

Without Fear of Static

Reduce Static™ option utilizes heat and steam to help minimize static electricity that builds up in your favorite wool sweater.
Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators
Flow Sense™

Duct Clogging and Clean Filter Indicators

Know when it's time to clean the ducts & lint filter to always ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
Smooth, Quiet Performance

Smooth, Quiet Performance

Designed for quiet operation, run the dryer without interrupting naptime or your favourite show.
Even More Durable and Elegant
Tempered Glass

Even More Durable and Elegant

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by rose gold rim & control knob accents*
Ultra-large capacity
Ultra-large capacity

Get It All Done in Less Time

Ultra-large capacity means you have the room to do more dry in fewer loads.
From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi connectivity.
ThinQ®

Smart Living begins with ThinQ™

From operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycles, your dryer just got smarter.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
ENERGY STAR® Qualified

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Among the most energy-efficient dryers in its class.

See compatible products below
SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073267

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Weight include packing (lbs)

139.4

Weight (lbs)

126.2

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP4B

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Sportswear

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Towels

Yes

