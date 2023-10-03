We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer
7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer
*Tested by LG Internal Lab.
Complete Your System
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Reduce Static
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454073267
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/8
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
51.375
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
139.4
-
Weight (lbs)
-
126.2
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Electric
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
SteamFresh
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
Black Steel (B)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP4B
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
PROGRAMS
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Antibacterial
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Small Load
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
Yes
-
Steam Fresh
-
Yes
-
Steam Sanitary
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
DLEX4200W
7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Electric Dryer