2.6 cu. ft. Capacity 24” Compact Front Load Washer w/ NFC Tag On
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
2.6 cu. ft.
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Touch LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Wash Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Baby Wear, Perm. Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Sanitary, Heavy Duty, Drain+Spin, Color Care, Sports Wear, Downloaded Course
-
No. of Options
-
9
-
Options
-
Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Delay Wash(Time Delay), Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, Signal (Beeper) On/Off, Custom PGM, PGM Save
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps, Soil Levels
-
(5) Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1,400 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
Internal Heater
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Beeper
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
1,400
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
painted steel
-
Top Plate
-
Painted Steel
-
Door Rim
-
Glass/Chrome
-
Door Cover
-
Black Tinted Cover
-
Door Opening
-
13.8"
-
Available Colorus
-
White (W)
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEC888W
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Hose Included
-
Yes
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
26 5/32" x 34 1/2" x 27 7/8"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
147.7 lbs / 156.5 lbs
-
WM1388HW Washer (White)
-
772454067891
