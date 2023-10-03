2.6 cu. ft. Capacity 24” Compact Front Load Washer w/ NFC Tag On

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

Reviews

Support

WM1388HW

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
2.6 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
24” x 33 1/2” x 25 1/4” (45” D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

2.6 cu. ft.

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Touch LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

WASH/DRY PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Wash Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Baby Wear, Perm. Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Sanitary, Heavy Duty, Drain+Spin, Color Care, Sports Wear, Downloaded Course

No. of Options

9

Options

Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Delay Wash(Time Delay), Water Plus, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, Signal (Beeper) On/Off, Custom PGM, PGM Save

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps, Soil Levels

(5) Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1,400 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

Internal Heater

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Beeper

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

THINQ® TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes

NFC Tag On Technology

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

1,400

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Control Panel

painted steel

Top Plate

Painted Steel

Door Rim

Glass/Chrome

Door Cover

Black Tinted Cover

Door Opening

13.8"

Available Colorus

White (W)

OPTIONS

Matching Dryer

DLEC888W

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

ACCESSORIES

Hose Included

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

24" x 33 1/2" x 25 1/4"

Carton (WxHxD)

26 5/32" x 34 1/2" x 27 7/8"

Weight (Product/Carton)

147.7 lbs / 156.5 lbs

UPC CODES

WM1388HW Washer (White)

772454067891

