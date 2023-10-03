About Cookies on This Site

2.6 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Washer with Built-In Intelligence

WM1455HWA

The Allergiene™ Cycle

Allergiene Cycle/Asthma Certified

The Allergiene™ Cycle - The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by the Asthma Society of Canada.

Built-In Peace of Mind

The Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps the service center diagnose problems you may have over the phone, or with a simple app on your smart phone, helping you minimize costly, inconvenient service calls.
A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

Deep-learning AI DD™

AI DD™

LG’s AI Direct Drive technology uses artificial intelligence to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.

*AIDD is only available on Normal and Bright Whites cycle.

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

2.6 cu. ft.

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24" x 33 1/2" x 22 1/4" 

Steam

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Tub Clean

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

2.6 cu. ft.

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

25" 63/64 x 35 1/64" x 25 63/64"

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

24" x 33 1/2" x 22 1/4" 

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

43 1/4" (110cm)

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF (Dryer)

Tier1

IMEF

2.07

IWF

4.2

FEATURES

Type

Compact Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

FEATURES (UPPER)

LoadSense

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH (UPPER)

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V), White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

PROGRAMS

Allergiene

Yes

Drain+Spin

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Steam Refresh

Yes

Towels

Yes

