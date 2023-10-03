2.6 cu.ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled Compact Front Load Washer with Built-In Intelligence

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Allergiene Cycle/Asthma Certified
The Allergiene™ Cycle - The Allergiene™ cycle uses the intense power of steam to gently remove over 95% of common household allergens, like dust mites and pet dander from even the most delicate fabrics. Certified by the Asthma Society of Canada.