We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.6 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity SteamWasher™ with TurboWash™ Technology
All Spec
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
Capacity*
-
IEC 4.6 cu.ft.
-
Dry Linen Capacity
-
>10.1kg
-
Front Loader
-
Yes
-
Energy Star Compliant
-
Energy Star
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1200 max.), High,Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
11 Options
-
TurboWash , ColdWash , Steam,FreshCare , Prewash, Rinse+Spin,Extra Rinse, Signal On/Off, Custom Program,Child Lock, Delay Wash (up to 19 hours)
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean System
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Load Sense
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
Status Indicators
-
Yes
-
Auto Sud Removal
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Door Rim
-
Large Chrome Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Transparent Door Glass
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
UL Listed / 120V, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Pedestal WxHxD
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Pedestals
-
WDP4V
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product WxHxD
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton WxHxD
-
29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
213.9 lbs/224.8 lbs
-
WM3470HVA
-
772454 059094
-
WDP4V
-
772454 052866
-
KSTK1
-
772454 059896
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)