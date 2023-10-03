5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
5.2 cu.ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
2018 Energy Star Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
2
-
No. of Programs
-
12
-
Wash Programs
-
Normal, Heavy Duty, Bedding, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Tub Clean,Bright Whites™, Perm. Press, Delicates, Towels, Speed Wash, Downloaded
-
No. of Options
-
12
-
Options
-
Steam, Fresh Care, Pre Wash, Remote Start, Delay Wash, Wi-Fi,Add Garments, Cold Wash, Extra Rinse, Rinse+Spin, Control Lock, Signal
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High, High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
*
-
*Downloadable Cycle
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Connectivity
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Remote Control and Cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
1,300
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted Steel
-
Door / Rim
-
Glass/Chrome
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4V
-
Pedestal Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 9/16 D with door open)
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
-
WD100CV
-
SideKick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)
-
27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4” (50 9/16” with door open)
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Hose Included
-
No
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (51 1/2" D with door open)
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
29 23/32" x 41 27/32" x 31 17/32"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
187.4 lbs/209.8 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour, 3 Years on Drum, 10 Years on Direct Drive Motor
-
WM3700HVA Washer (Graphite Steel)
-
048231024600
-
DLEX3700V Electric Dryer (Graphite Steel)
-
048231024921
