5.0 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with SlamProofTM Glass Lid

5.0 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with SlamProofTM Glass Lid

WT6100CW

5.0 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with SlamProofTM Glass Lid

Key Features

  • 5.0 cu. ft. Large Capacity
  • SlamProofTM Glass Lid
  • True Balance® Anti-Vibration System
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Limited Warranty
5.0 cu. ft. Large Capacity

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this large capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time. 

GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE

SlamProofTM Glass Lid

Quiet, Gentle and Smooth

Enjoy the convenience of a clear lid that allows you to watch your washer in action, uninterrupted. And the convenient SlamProof™ Lid automatically closes and firmly holds itself at certain angles, thanks to our smooth-operating hydraulic hinge.

Quiet, Gentle and Smooth

True Balance® Anti-Vibration System

True Balance® Anti-Vibration and LoDecibel systems ensure quiet operation and balance for all loads.

Quiet, Gentle and Smooth

Smart Diagnosis™

Using WiFi connectivity, troubleshoot washer issues 24/7 through the LG Smart Diagnosis™ app on your mobile device. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you, and the LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.

Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Limited Warranty

COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE

Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.

Key Spec

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

  • Steam

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Proactive Customer Care

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Delay Wash

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Heavy Soil

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    No

  • Soil

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Spin Only

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Cold / Warm / Hot

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Water Plus

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174070000

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    5.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

  • Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

    57 1/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    130.1

  • Weight (lbs)

    112.4

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    No

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    No

  • IMEF

    1.57

  • IWF

    6.5

FEATURES

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • TurboWash3D™

    No

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Hot & Cold

  • Water Level

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Bulky/Large

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Deep Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Wash

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    No

  • Quick Wash

    No

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Waterproof

    Yes

  • Whites

    No

