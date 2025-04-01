We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.0 cu. ft. Large Capacity
GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE
Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this large capacity washer fits more clothes in every load and helps you power through laundry day in less time.
SlamProofTM Glass Lid
Quiet, Gentle and Smooth
Enjoy the convenience of a clear lid that allows you to watch your washer in action, uninterrupted. And the convenient SlamProof™ Lid automatically closes and firmly holds itself at certain angles, thanks to our smooth-operating hydraulic hinge.
True Balance® Anti-Vibration System
True Balance® Anti-Vibration and LoDecibel systems ensure quiet operation and balance for all loads.
Smart Diagnosis™
Using WiFi connectivity, troubleshoot washer issues 24/7 through the LG Smart Diagnosis™ app on your mobile device. In the event of a problem, your phone will identify error codes that will help LG customer service assist you, and the LG Smart Diagnosis™ System allows you to directly report an issue to the service center so it can be resolved quickly - providing comfort and reliability.
Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Limited Warranty
COUNT ON QUIET, EFFICIENT PERFORMANCE
Backed by a 10-year limited warranty, the LG Direct Drive Motor delivers peace of mind with every load. Fewer moving parts means less noise and vibration, greater stability and durable performance you can depend on for years to come.
Key Spec
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
ColdWash
No
-
Control Lock
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Delay Wash
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Heavy Soil
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
No
-
Soil
No
-
Spin
No
-
Spin Only
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Water Plus
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
195174070000
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
5.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Timer Display
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57 1/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
130.1
-
Weight (lbs)
112.4
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
No
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
-
IMEF
1.57
-
IWF
6.5
FEATURES
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
ColdWash
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
JetSpray
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Steam
No
-
TurboWash3D™
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
Auto
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
White
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergiene
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Bedding
Yes
-
Bright Whites
No
-
Bulky/Large
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Deep Wash
Yes
-
Delicates
Yes
-
Downloaded
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
No
-
Heavy Duty
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Perm. Press
No
-
Quick Wash
No
-
Speed Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
Sanitary
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Sportswear
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Waterproof
Yes
-
Whites
No
What people are saying
