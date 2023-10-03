About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

  • Buy More Save More on select LG appliances. Buy 2 save $150. Buy 3 save $300. Click here.

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

WT6105CW

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

Front view with 10 years warranty logo

Tough on Dirt. Easy on Clothes

Turbo Drum creates a powerful water flow for an enhanced but gentler clean.

Deep Fill—Whenever You Choose

The deep clean you already expect from LG top load washers, plus a deep fill option to add extra water to any cycle with the touch of a button.

Quiet, Gentle and Smooth

The convenient SlamProof® Glass Lid shuts gently and smoothly, while letting you view your wash without interrupting the cycle.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Large Capacity (4.8 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Smooth Surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain & plastic, LG's stainless steel tub avoids chips that snag on & ruin clothing.

Here to help

Smart Diagnosis helps the service center diagnose problems¹ over the phone, or with the ThinQ app on your smartphone², helping you minimize inconvenient service calls.

Warranty / Certifications

10 Year Warranty on Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view with 10 years warranty logo

WT6105CW

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid