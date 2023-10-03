6.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Top Load Steam Washer with TurboWash Technology

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUMMARY
All Spec
-
Top Loader
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
Rear Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle ™
-
Yes
-
Capacity
-
IEC 6.0 cu.ft.
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
1
-
14 Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bedding, Perm. Press/Casual, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, Bright Whites™ , Towels, Allergiene™ , Waterproof, Download, Sanitary, Delicates, Tub Clean, Pre Wash + Normal
-
15 Options
-
Steam, TurboWash™, PGM Save, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™ , Soak, ColdWash™ , Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Delay Wash, Child Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus
-
5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
5 Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (950 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
3
-
TurboWash ™ Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene ™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
ColdWash ™
-
Yes
-
SmartRinse ™ Jet Spray System
-
Yes
-
2 + 1 Dispenser
-
Main Wash, Fabric Softener + Liquid Bleach
-
TrueBalance ™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis ™
-
Yes
-
SlamPoof ™ Lid
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel ™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis
-
Inverter Direct Drive / Variable / Vertical
-
Max RPM
-
950
-
NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
PCM
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Cover
-
Painted
-
Diamond Glass Lid
-
Dark Gray Tint
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (HVA), Black Stainless Steel (HKA)
-
Matching Dryer
-
DLEX7600VE
-
Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type
-
CSA Listed / 120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps / Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27 1/6”x 44 1/2” x 28 3/4”
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2 " x 47 " x 31 1/4"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
146.9 lbs/162.3 lbs
-
WT7600HVA
-
772454 067082
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
5 Years Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor
