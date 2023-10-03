About Cookies on This Site

6.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Top Load Steam Washer with TurboWash Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

6.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Top Load Steam Washer with TurboWash Technology

WT7600HVA

6.0 cu. ft. High Efficiency Top Load Steam Washer with TurboWash Technology

(2)

SUMMARY

CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 44 1/2” x 28 3/8” (57 1/5” D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

TYPE

Top Loader

Yes

Design Look

Rear Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle ™

Yes

Capacity

IEC 6.0 cu.ft.

ENERGY

Energy Star

Yes

CEE Tier

1

WASH PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bedding, Perm. Press/Casual, Speed Wash, Heavy Duty, Bright Whites™ , Towels, Allergiene™ , Waterproof, Download, Sanitary, Delicates, Tub Clean, Pre Wash + Normal

15 Options

Steam, TurboWash™, PGM Save, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, StainCare™ , Soak, ColdWash™ , Extra Rinse, Fabric Softener, Delay Wash, Child Lock, Custom Program, Signal On/Off, Water Plus

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

5 Spin Speeds

Extra High (950 max), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash ™ Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene ™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash ™

Yes

SmartRinse ™ Jet Spray System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

2 + 1 Dispenser

Main Wash, Fabric Softener + Liquid Bleach

TrueBalance ™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

SmartDiagnosis ™

Yes

SlamPoof ™ Lid

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

LoDecibel ™ Quiet Operation

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type / Motor Speed / Axis

Inverter Direct Drive / Variable / Vertical

Max RPM

950

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust ™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Cover

Painted

Diamond Glass Lid

Dark Gray Tint

Available Colours

Graphite Steel (HVA), Black Stainless Steel (HKA)

OPTIONS

Matching Dryer

DLEX7600VE

POWER SOURCE

Ratings / Electrical Requirements / Type

CSA Listed / 120V, 60Hz, 10 Amps / Electric

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27 1/6”x 44 1/2” x 28 3/4”

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2 " x 47 " x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

146.9 lbs/162.3 lbs

UPC CODES

WT7600HVA

772454 067082

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour
5 Years Part on Drum
10 Years Part on DirectDrive™ Motor

What people are saying