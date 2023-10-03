We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.6 cu.ft. Capacity AI DD™ Front Load Washer
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
2.6
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
24 x 33 1/2 x 22 3/16
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
2.6
-
Bar Code
-
772454074943
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Soil
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
24 x 33 1/2 x 22 3/16
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
43.25
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
25 63/64 x 35 1/64 x 25 63/64
-
Weight (lb.)
-
154.3
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
163.1
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
-
[FL]Allergiene
-
Yes
-
[FL]Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
[FL]Hand Wash/Wool
-
Yes
-
[FL]Bulky/Large
-
Yes
-
[FL]Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
[FL]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[FL]Drain + Spin
-
Yes
-
[FL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[FL]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
[FL]Normal
-
Yes
-
[FL]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[FL]Sanitary
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(WiFi)
-
Yes
