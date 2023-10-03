About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence

WM6500HBA

WM6500HBA

5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence

WM6500HBA

AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence

Built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture & load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

Power Clean Big Loads in 30 Minutes*

5 powerful jets spray clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean in under 30 minutes.*

*Based on independent testing on comparable models WM4500 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash® Option, 10 lb. load (March 2021).

Smart Pairing

With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Wash Two Loads at The Same Time

Was small loads that can't wait or two loads at once with the LG SideKick®️ Pedestal Washer.*

*LG SideKick® Sold Separately.

Simply. Brilliant.

The modern flat front design, graphite steel finish and tinted, tempered glass doors bring a premium point of view to your laundry space.

Information at Every Turn

The intuitive digital dial control gives you more information with each turn. From descriptions of each setting, helpful prompts, status updates and remaining cycle time.

Touch Button Control Panel

Streamlined controls feature an LED Touch Button Panel that’s as easy on the eyes as it is to use.

Smooth surface Helps Prevent Snags

Unlike porcelain and plastic, stainless steel tub and lifters avoid chips that snag on and ruin clothing.
Save Time

Save Time & Simplify Laundry Day

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Mega Capacity (5.8 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

WM6500HBA
CAPACITY
5.8 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 33 1/8" (57 3/4" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/8

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

AI DD

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Steam

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

[FL] TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174052921

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.92

IWF

3

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Prewash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

57.75

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/8 x 34 1/4

Weight (lb.)

202.6

Weight include packing (lb.)

216.5

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX6500B

PROGRAMS

[FL]Allergiene

Yes

[FL]Perm. Press

Yes

[FL]Towels

Yes

[FL]Small Load

Yes

[FL]Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

[FL]Baby Wear

Yes

[FL]Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

[FL]Delicates

Yes

[FL]Quick Wash

Yes

[FL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[FL]Tub Clean

Yes

[FL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[FL]AI Wash

Yes

[FL]Normal

Yes

[FL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[FL]Bedding

Yes

[FL]Bright Whites

Yes

[FL]Sanitary

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

WM6500HBA

WM6500HBA

5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Energy Star Washer with TurboWash® 360° and AI DD™ Built-In Intelligence