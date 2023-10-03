We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower™ with Centre Control™ 5.2 cu. ft. Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer
Warranty/Certifications
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork
Helps Remove Allergens
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Series
-
WashTower™
-
Type
-
Single Unit Front Load Washer and Dryer
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
Washer 5.2 cu. ft./Dryer 7.4 cu. ft.
-
Colour
-
Nature Green
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Yes
-
Unified Centre Control
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEE Tier
-
Tier 2
-
No. of Programs
-
6
-
Programs
-
Normal, Bedding, Delicates, Heavy Duty, Speed Wash, Cloud Cycles
-
No. of Programs
-
6
-
Programs
-
Normal, Bedding, Delicates, Heavy Duty, Small Load, Cloud Cycles
-
No. of Options
-
10
-
Options
-
TurboWash®, Steam, Extra Rinse, Pre-wash, Sanitary*, Tub Clean*, Drum Light*, Control Lock, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*
-
No. of Options
-
9
-
Options
-
Wrinkle Care, Steam, Reduce Static, Energy Saver, Steam Fresh*, Drum Light*, Control Lock, Signal*, Wi-Fi*/Remote Start*
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
5
-
Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Hot, Warm/Hot, Warm, Cold/Warm, Cold
-
No. of Spin Speeds
-
5
-
Spin Speeds
-
High, Medium/High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
Water Levels
-
Load Sensing
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium/High, Medium, Low/Medium, Low
-
Drying Levels
-
Very, More, Normal, Less, Damp
-
Manual Dry Times
-
60min., 50min., 40min., 30min., 20min.
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
TurboWash™ 360 Technology
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
Sanitary Cycle
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
AI Sensor Dry™
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Precise Temperature Control with Variable Heater
-
Yes
-
Steam Technology
-
Yes (TurboSteam™)
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Control Lock*
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator (s)
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
3 Minute Installation Chec
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
No
-
LoDecibel™ Quite Operation
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care Option
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Yes
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Remote start and cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Remote start and cycle monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
Max RPM
-
1300
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Door Cover
-
Tinted Round Tempered Glass
-
All Available Colours
-
Nature Green
-
Door/Rim
-
Large Circle Matte Black Rim
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Cabinet
-
PCM
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Door Cover
-
Tinted Round Tempered Glass
-
All Available Colours
-
Nature Green
-
Door/Rim
-
Large Circle Matte Black Rim
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Cabinet
-
PCM
-
Asthma Canada
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V 30 Amps (Electric)
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 74 3/8" x 30 3/8"
-
Depth with Door Open
-
(55" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
30 1/16" x 79 11/32" x 32"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
326 lbs / 361 lbs
-
Parts and Labour
-
1 Year
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
10 Years
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
Parts and Labour
-
1 Year
-
Drum
-
3 Years
-
UPC
-
195174042687
What people are saying
-
