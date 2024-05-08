Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
WashTower™ with Heat Pump Dryer, 3.1 cu.ft. Washer, 4.2 cu.ft. Dryer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WashTower™ with Heat Pump Dryer, 3.1 cu.ft. Washer, 4.2 cu.ft. Dryer

WKHC152HWA

WashTower™ with Heat Pump Dryer, 3.1 cu.ft. Washer, 4.2 cu.ft. Dryer

Front light off view

Our Best, Most Energy Efficient Ventless Dryer


Greatest Energy Savings


LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology delivers quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of all washer/dryer combos.*


*Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023).

LG Exclusive Direct Drive Motor System for Both Washer and Dryer


Generous Capacity that Fits Your Space


At 24" wide and boasting a generous 3.1.cu washer and 4.2 cu. ft dryer capacity, it fits into almost any space. Despite its compact size, you’ll have plenty of room to handle hefty loads.

One Less Thing to Worry About


Easy Installation and maintenance


LG’s exclusive Inverter HeatPump™ dryer does not require a vent which makes dryer installation and maintenance easier. The Auto Cleaning Condenser™ is hassle-free, allows for better air flow, drying performance, and energy efficiency.  

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork


Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork


Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. With Smart Pairing™, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.


*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to wi-fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Advanced Washing with LG's Best Cleaning System


TurboWash® 360° Advanced Washing with LG's Best Cleaning System


With top-of-the-line innovations, this LG WashTower™ delivers the advanced cleaning performance you need. TurboWash® 360° powers through laundry, thanks to four jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean.

ThinQ® Helps Make Life Happen


ThinQ®


Think you can’t do laundry on the go? Think Again. Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, receive maintenance tips, start or stop the cycle and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. 

ThinQ® Learn More
Print

Key Spec

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    24 x 65 1/8 x 26

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096025413

CAPACITY

  • Dryer Capacity (cu.ft)

    4.2

  • Washer Capacity (cu.ft)

    2.4

  • Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    4.2

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication (Washer)

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    26 1/4 x 67 1/2 x 28

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    24 x 65 1/8 x 26

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    46 1/2

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    300.0

  • Weight (lbs)

    282.19

ENERGY

  • CEF (Dryer)

    6.4

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Dryer)

    No

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

    No

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)

    Yes

  • IMEF (Washer)

    2.3

  • IWF (Washer)

    3.6

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • AI Sensor Dry

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • DUAL Inverter HeatPump

    Yes

  • Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TrueSteam

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • ColdWash

    No

  • Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    White

  • Body Color (Washer)

    White

  • Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements (Dryer)

    240V, 60Hz, 680W / 208V, 60Hz, 670W

  • Electrical Requirements (Washer)

    120 V, 60 Hz, 10 A

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Antibacterial

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Power Dry

    No

  • Quick Dry (Speed Dry)

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Shinkage Relief

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Fresh

    No

  • Steam Sanitary

    No

  • Towels

    No

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Allergiene

    No

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded

    Yes

  • Drain+Spin

    No

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Perm. Press

    No

  • Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front light off view

WKHC152HWA

WashTower™ with Heat Pump Dryer, 3.1 cu.ft. Washer, 4.2 cu.ft. Dryer