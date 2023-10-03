We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG STUDIO 6.3 cu. ft. InstaView® Electric Slide-in Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry
*Refer to owner’s manual for proper cooking instructions.
Tap into Smart Features with Foolproof Results
Peace of Mind Built-In
Cooking is Easier with an App
Just Scan for Frozen Food Prep
1Participating products vary. Refer to the ThinQ app for details.
2App partners launch dates may vary.
Qualifications
All Spec
Bar Code
195174018712
Brand
-
Studio
Door Design
-
InstaView & WideView™ Window
EasyClean
-
Yes
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
Type
-
Slidein
Control Display
-
White LED
Control Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
Air Fry
-
Yes
Bake
-
Yes
Convection Bake
-
Yes
Proof
-
Yes
Roast
-
Yes
Warm
-
Yes
Drawer Type
-
Storage
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
Completion Beeper
-
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
EasyClean
-
Yes
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
Racks (Ea)
-
2 Heavy Duty Rack, 1 Gliding Rack, 1 Air Fry Rack
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(inch)
-
24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)
-
29 7/8 x 37 2/8 x 29 3/8
Product Weight (lb.)
-
175.6
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
213.3
Outcase Color
-
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
