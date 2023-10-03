About Cookies on This Site

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B-Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Designed Around You

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort

With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Memedia Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo




Create a Perfectly Customized Workstation eg.Photographer, Creator, Office Worker
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Usage of Stable & Powerful Connection

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp & Grommet

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

160W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

55W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821 x 507 x 247

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

14.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.3

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

What people are saying

32UN880-B-Front View Monitor Arm On The Right

32UN880-B

LG 32UN880-B 31.5'' UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor