About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo

34WN780-B

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Ergo

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD display with IPS, sRGB 99% Typical, and HDR

HDR for detailed contrast comparing to the conventional one
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.
Ergo stand
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*The figures above are the available range of features.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Tilt ± 25˚

A desk with enough space to put everything on that you need for your work even after the monitor placed on the desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
A Variety of Interface

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

Supporting HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*All product images shown in above videos are illustrated by a representative product of LG for demonstration purposes and might differ partially from the real product.

OnScreen Control features consisting of Screen Split, Monitor Setting, 5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Reader Mode reduces Blue light than Conventional screen and creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

Reader Mode

Less Blue, Improved Visual Comfort

Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Clear screen of Flicker Safe compared to Flickering screen.
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.72

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder, Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

67W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

940 x 268 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.5 x 612.4 x 406.4(↑) 816.5 x 482.4 x 406.4(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

15.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.9

Weight with Stand [kg]

10.8

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

SOUND

Speaker

7W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view with the monitor arm on the right

34WN780-B

LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo