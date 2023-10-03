About Cookies on This Site

27" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

27MP500-B

front view
IPS Full HD Display

True Colour at Wide Angles

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, colour reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angles.

The clearer and consistent true colour displayed at wide angles up to 178 degrees on the IPS Full HD Display

Live Colour Low Blue Light
Live Colour Low Blue Light

Maintained Picture Quality, Reduced Blue Light

LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light reduces the amount of harmful blue light produced. Plus, it helps prevent user's eye-strain without negatively impacting picture quality, thanks to a significantly resolved colour distortion.

*Above image positioned on the left side illustrates the conventional mode that the LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Improved Visual Comfort

To help lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor, Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance similar to reading a paper book.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode
Flicker Safe

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Immersive Experience

This display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, and its convenient tilt adjustments allow you to create an optimized work environment.

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Gaming scene with seamless, fluid movement comparing to the conventional mode
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Conventional
  • DAS

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.

  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
  • OFF
  • ON

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

PC Monitor

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

600:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.3114 x 0.3114

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.6

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Others (Features)

Live Color Low Blue Light

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

Depend on Country

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

28.0W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

25.5W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

710 x 146 x 432

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

611.1 x 362.6 x 39.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

611.1 x 455.1 x 214.9

Weight in Shipping [kg]

5.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

3.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

4.4

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

