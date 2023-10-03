About Cookies on This Site

24 inch UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

24 inch UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

24GL65B-B

24 inch UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync™

24GL65B-B
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

24"

Panel Type

TN

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M Colours

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2715 x 0.2715 mm

Response Time (GTG)

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

300 cd/m² (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

170˚ (R/L), 160˚ (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes x 2

Display Port

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

Less than 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

40W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Adaptive Sync

RADEON FreeSync™

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 16.5" x 7.11"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

21.9" x 13.2" x 2.4"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

24.7" x 15.6" x 5.2"

With Stand Weight

8.2lbs

Without Stand Weight

7.1lbs

Shipping Weight

11.02lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Year Parts and Labor

Country of Origin

China

