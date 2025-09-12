We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ G6 27-inch 300Hz QHD IPS Gaming Monitor | 27G640A with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.), VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, 1ms (GtG), USB-C (PD 15W)
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clarity that keeps you in control
With its 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen, the monitor delivers lifelike visuals and consistent image quality, bringing clarity and depth. The 1440p resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offers a balanced, full-screen view that enhances spatial awareness in gameplay—keeping you immersed while making key visual elements easy to follow.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immerse in true colours, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor delivers a wide colour spectrum, covering 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With VESA DisplayHDR 400 support, it reproduces high-fidelity colours for a truly immersive and realistic gaming experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Overwhelming speed,
diving into gaming with
1ms (GtG)
The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Smooth motion,
infinite play
Minimize tears and lags with AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology and NVDIA-tasted, officially validated G-SYNC® compatibility on a 4K gaming monitor. Experience significantly reduced screen tearing and stuttering for smooth, crystal-clear gameplay.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Clutter-free, sleek design
Experience hexagon lighting and virtually borderless design, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, height and pivot adjustments. The clutter-free L-stand is crafted to save desk space and eliminate dead zones, making your setup clean and efficient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI P3 95% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2328 x 0.2328 mm
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
300
Resolution
2560 x 1440
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.378
Size [Inch]
27
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
FPS Counter
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
User Defined Key
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
VRR
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
Yes(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
USB-C (Power Delivery)
15W
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
810×165×465mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×365.77×57.44mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.68×539.1x239(UP) / 613.68x389.1x239(DOWN)
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.4kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.4kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.47kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes (Ver 2.1)
Display Port
Yes
What people are saying
