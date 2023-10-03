We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27GL63T-B.AUS 27 Inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatibility
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
27" Flat
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.31125 x 0.31125 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
-
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
-
320cd (typ)/400cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare, 25% 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x 1
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
< 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
30W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
35W
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
Compatible
-
Adaptive-Sync
-
RADEON FreeSync™ (Low Frame Compensation)
-
Speaker
-
No built-in speaker
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.2" x 22.6" x 10.8" (Up) 24.2" x 18.3" x 10.8" (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
24.2" x 14.4" x 1.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27.4" x 20.9" x 7.8"
-
With Stand Weight
-
14.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
-
9.9 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
18.85 lbs
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
What people are saying
-
