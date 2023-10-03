About Cookies on This Site

LG 27GL63T-B.AUS 27 Inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatibility

LG 27GL63T-B.AUS 27 Inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatibility

27GL63T-B

LG 27GL63T-B.AUS 27 Inch UltraGear™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatibility

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.31125 x 0.31125 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness

320cd (typ)/400cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

600:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare, 25% 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 1

DisplayPort

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

< 0.3W

DC Off (Max)

< 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

30W

Power Consumption (Max.)

35W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

NVIDIA G-Sync™

Compatible

Adaptive-Sync

RADEON FreeSync™ (Low Frame Compensation)

SOUND

Speaker

No built-in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 22.6" x 10.8" (Up) 24.2" x 18.3" x 10.8" (Down)

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.2" x 14.4" x 1.8"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.4" x 20.9" x 7.8"

With Stand Weight

14.1 lbs

Without Stand Weight

9.9 lbs

Shipping Weight

18.85 lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

