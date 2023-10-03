We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Enjoy the Supreme Colour and Utmost Speed Simultaneously
UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi colour.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.
*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Sphere Lighting 2.0
Gratification of Sight and Hearing
Sound Sync Mode
Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 27GP950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.
Video Sync Mode
The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
360
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
VRR
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Mouse Holder(Hook)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
95W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
65W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
735 x 522 x 220
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
Buy Directly
27GP95R-B
27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1