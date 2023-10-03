About Cookies on This Site

27" UHD 4K UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor supporting 4K & 120Hz from HDMI 2.1

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming.

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)**

Display

UHD 4K Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Technology

4K & VRR Up to 120Hz from HDMI2.1
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

Enjoy the Supreme Colour and Utmost Speed Simultaneously

Thanks to the new UltraGear™ 27GP950 monitor, you can enjoy a whole new level of gaming immersion with UHD 4K hi-resolution, ultra-fast of speed.

UltraGear main character is holding a long spear. Express dynamic motion with vivi colour.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

27GP950 Monitor with shooting gaming inscreen. A console game is beside monitor.
4K & Up to 120Hz from HDMI2.1

Sufficiently Compatible with New Generation Gaming Standard

LG 27GP950 is capable of processing UHD 4K video and variable refresh rate up to 120Hz from HDMI2.1. This allows console gamers to enjoy immersive gaming experience.

*The product supports up to 144Hz (O/C 160Hz). But it supports 4K and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 120Hz when using an HDMI 2.1 cable.

the DSC feature is embedded in the graphic card
Display Stream Compression

Support as One : UHD 4K, 10 Bit and 160Hz

Featuring VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, 27GP950 supports 4K hi-resolution, 144Hz (O/C 160Hz) hi-speed refresh rate with 1ms (GtG) response time, HDR and G-SYNC® Compatible as well as covering 10bit colour by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss.

*In order to display 4K 160Hz, a graphic card supporting DSC must be used. Please check the graphic card manufacturer's website for DSC support.
*This Product do support DSC only on DisplayPort 1.4.

Nano IPS, VESA Display HDR ™ 600 technology provides vibrant colours and details.
UHD 4K Nano IPS HDR 600

Vivid Colours and Sharp Details

Nano IPS technology supports to express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Hardware Calibration Ready
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize colour performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 144Hz.
144Hz (O/C160Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz (Overclock 160Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the overclock 160Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

27GP950 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

Sphere Lighting 2.0

Gratification of Sight and Hearing

Sound Sync Mode

Sphere Lighting 2.0 draws you deeper into the game while reducing eye strain. With the Sound Sync mode, the 27GP950 lights up according to the dynamic sounds in the game.

Video Sync Mode

The Video Sync mode in Sphere Lighting 2.0 lights up according to the visual effect colours appearing on the monitor, allowing you to be fully immersed in the game.

*The video shown for illustration purpose only. Actual lighting effects of Sphere Lighting 2.0 may vary due to contents and each mode.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and 4-side virtually borderless with Oxide TFT tech. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

4-side Virtually borderless design monitor

4-side virtually borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2022

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.47

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

VESA DSC, Waves Maxx Audio(H/P out)

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

VRR

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

Mouse Holder(Hook)

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

95W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

735 x 522 x 220

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.4

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

