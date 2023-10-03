About Cookies on This Site

32" Class QHD Gaming Monitor Gaming Monitor with FreeSync™ (31.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor Gaming Monitor with FreeSync™ (31.5” Diagonal)

32GK850F-B

32” Class QHD Gaming Monitor Gaming Monitor with FreeSync™ (31.5” Diagonal)

32GK850F-B
All Spec

FEATURE

Multi - Size (Inch/cm)

31.5"

Multi - Panel Type

VA

Multi - Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

CIE1976, DCI - P3 95% (Typ.)/90% (Min)

Multi - Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M

Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2724 x 0.2724

Multi - Aspect Ratio

16:9

Multi - Resolution

2560 x 1440

Multi - Brightness (Typ.)

400cd (Typ.)/320cd (Min.)

Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)

3000:1 (Typ)

Multi - (DFC)

Mega

Multi - Response Time (GTG)

5ms (Faster) 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

Multi - Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Multi - Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

Signal Input - D-Sub

No

Signal Input - DVI-D

No

Signal Input - HDMI

Yes (ver2.0a, 2ea)

Signal Input - DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2, 1ea)

Signal Input - USB-C

No

Signal Input - USB Hub

USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

Signal Input - Jack Location

Back

Audio Input - PC Audio In

No

Audio Input - Mic In

No

Audio Input - Others

No

Audio Output - Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Output - Line-out

No

Audio Output - Others

No

Audio Output - Jack Location

Back

SPEAKER

Type

No

Audio output (watt)

No

Others

No

POWER

Input/Output - Type

Adapter

Input/Output - Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Input/Output - Ouptput

110W

Consumption - Normal On (typ.)

44W

Consumption - Sleep Mode (Max)

Under 0.5W

Consumption - DC Off (Max)

Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

HDMI - H-Frequency

30 ~ 230kHz

HDMI - V-Frequency

50 ~ 144Hz (Freesync Basic 80 ~ 100Hz Extended 48 ~ 100Hz)

HDMI - Max Resolution/Hz

2560 x 1440/144Hz

DisplayPort - H-Frequency

30 ~ 230kHz

DisplayPort - V-Frequency

50 ~ 144Hz (Freesync Basic 120 ~ 144Hz Extended 48 ~ 144Hz)

DisplayPort - Max Resolution/Hz

2560 x 1440/144Hz

RESOLUTION

PC - Digital (DVI-D/HDMI)

2560 x 1440/144Hz

PC - Display Port & USB-C

2560 x 1440/144Hz

CONTROL KEY

Whole OSD Button - Key Number (Power Key Included)

1

Whole OSD Button - Key Type

Joystick

Whole OSD Button - Key Location

Bottom

Hot Key - LED Colour (On mode)

Red

Hot Key - LED Colour (Power save mode)

Red Blinking (Default Off)

OSD

Language - Country

English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (brazil), Traditional Chinese

Language - Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURE

Picture - Game Mode (Picture Mode)

Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect, sRGB

Picture - Aspect Ratio

Full Wide, Original, 1:1

Picture - Super Resolution+

No

Picture - Black Level

Yes

Picture - DFC

Yes

Picture - PIP/PBP (HW)

No

Picture - Others

No

Sound - Maxx Audio

No

Sound - Others

No

Colour - Gamma Control

Yes

Colour - Colour Temperature

Yes

Colour - R/G/B Colour Control

Yes

Colour - Others

No

Gaming - 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

Yes (120Hz, 144Hz)

Gaming - Adaptive Sync

RADEON Freesync™ 2 (Support LFC)

Gaming - Black Stabilizer

Yes

Gaming - DAS Mode

Yes

Gaming - Crosshair

Yes

Gaming - Response Time Control

Yes

Gaming - Others

No

Special Feature - Colour Calibrated

Yes

Special Feature - Flicker safe

Yes

Special Feature - Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Special Feature - Automatic Standby

Yes

Special Feature - DDC/CI

Yes

Special Feature - HDCP (Digital Port Only)

Yes (Ver 2.2)

Special Feature - Auto Adjustment (D-sub Only)

No

Special Feature - Remote Control

No

Special Feature - OSD Lock

Yes

Special Feature - Mechanical Switch

No

Special Feature - Plug & Play

Yes

Special Feature - High Dynamic Range

Yes (HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR400, Freesync™2)

Special Feature - Sphere Lighting

No

SW Application - True Colour Finder

No

SW Application - True Colour Pro

No

SW Application - Dual Controller

No

SW Application - On Screen Control

Yes (2.0)

SW Application - Others

No

COLOUR

Front

Matt Black (Side High Glossy)

B/Cover

Matt Black + Red Deco

Stand

Matt Black + Red Deco

Base

Matt Black + Red Deco

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-5 ~ 15)

Swivel (Angle)

Yes (-20 ~ +20)

Height (mm)

Yes (110mm)

Pivot

Yes (0 ~ 90_Clockwise)

Wall Mount (mm)

100 x 100

SIZE/WEIGHT

Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Set (with Stand)

715.2 x 272.2 x 603.9

Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Set (without Stand)

715.2 x 57.1 x 423.9

Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Box

927 x 516 x 213

Dimension (WxDxH) (mm) - Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

Weight (Kg) - Set (with Stand)

8.3

Weight (Kg) - Set (without Stand)

6.5

Weight (Kg) - Box

12.1

Stuffing - Pallet (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

162/432/528

WRAP

Packing Material

EPS

Stacking Type

Face Down

Stand Packing Type

Base Detach

Box Printing Type

Offset

Handle

Hand Hole

STANDARD

TCO

No

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-GS

No

TUV-Ergo

No

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

EPA 7.0

No

ErP

Yes

ISO13406-2

No

EPEAT

No

VESA wall mount standard

Yes

Windows

Win10

Others (KC,CCC)

KC

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

D-Sub

No

DVI-D

No

HDMI

Yes

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Stand body, Stand base

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

Mouse holder

Yes

Others

No

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

What people are saying