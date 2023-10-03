We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Colour
HDR10
sRGB 95% (Typ.)
Tech
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Fluid gaming motion
Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : NVIDIA® G-SYNC® / AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
32GN50R is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Monitor in Stylish Design with Tilt, and Height Adjustable Stand
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Size [cm]
-
80.1
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
165
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
Yes
-
MBR(Supported Frequency)
-
120, 144, 165Hz
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
FPS Counter
-
Yes
-
User Defined Key
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (1ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
38W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Tilt
-
-5 ~ +15 º
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detachable
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
714.7 x 224.8 x 515.1 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
714.7 x 77.5 x 428 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
793 x 149 x 516 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
5.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.2kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
-
Limited Warranty
-
2 Years Parts & Labour
Buy Directly
32GN50R-B
31.5" UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor with 165Hz, 1ms MBR and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible