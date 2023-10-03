About Cookies on This Site

31.5" UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

31.5” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GP750-B

31.5” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

front view

LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz Refresh Rate

Display

31.5” QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG: Grey to grey)

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colours and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR400 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports wide colour spectrum, 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, expressing high-fidelity colour for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colours the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

comparison of Conventional mode and Live Colour Low Blue Light mode
Live Colour Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Colour Quality

LG’s Live Colour Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111247644
*Comparison of 'Reader Mode' (left image) and Live Colour Low Blue Light.

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

32GP750 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

(-5 ~ 15°)
Height adjustable monitor

Height

(110mm)
Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

(90°, Clockwise)
Customized Modes for Various Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Various Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for various type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Others (Features)

Deep Sleep Mode Low Blue Light

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version), DP Cable(1.4 version)

Display Port

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

50W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

793 x 227 x 557

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714 x 428 x 50.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 600.3 x 292.1(↑) 714.7 x 490.3 x 292.1(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.3

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

32GP750-B

32GP750-B

31.5” UltraGear™ QHD IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible