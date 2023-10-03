We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor
Incredible Speed to Victory
comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms
*Image simulated.
Fluid Gaming Motion
comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and Overclock 160Hz.
*Please turn off AMD FreeSync™ to play console games with 120Hz refresh rate at the QHD resolution (1440P).
*Image simulated.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2020
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2325 x 0.2325
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
160 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
86.7
-
Size [Inch]
-
34
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
1900R
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
80W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
72W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
979 x 521 x 245
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
11.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.6
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
Buy Directly
34GN850-B
34" 21:9 UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Curved Gaming Monitor