34'' UltraGear Curved WQHD Nano IPS 1ms 144HZ HDR 400 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility

front view

UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

LG UltraGear™ provides various features; Nano IPS and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 for color, IPS 1ms (GtG) and Overclock 160Hz for speed, G-SYNC® Compatible and Game Mode for gaming feature.

Gaming innovation beyond boundaries

The pinnacle of gaming monitors. Complete your battle station with a premium LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor. Built for gamers, it delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization and fast, vivid IPS panels, no wonder it's #1 gaming-designed monitor brand in U.S.*

Colour

Nano IPS
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG)
Overclock 160Hz

Feature

G-SYNC® Compatible
Game Mode

*The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, May’19-Apr’20 combined.

A total game changer with Nano IPS

A faster, more lifelike gaming experience. LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors are created from the ground up to give gamers the edge, including verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility. The Nano IPS display achieves 1ms GTG TN-level speeds and ultra-fast refresh rates, while mesmerizing with a rich, vivid picture, enhancing the intensity and purity of on-screen colours.

comparison of the afterimage with IPS 5ms and IPS 1ms

*Image simulated.

supports Nano IPS and HDR 400

Picture perfection that outperforms

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors create a vivid, rich virtual world. Whatever genre you're into, enjoy picture quality as intense as the game itself, along with ultra-fast response rates. It's realism and accurate colour from wide viewing angles, thanks to its IPS display, while HDR brings new worlds to life with an experience that surpasses reality.
Overclock 160Hz

Fluid gaming motion

A ultra-fast speed of 160Hz (Overclock) allows gamers to see the next frame more quickly and makes image to appear smoother. The competitive gamers can response faster to opponents and aim at targets easily.

comparison of the Fluid Gaming Motion with 60Hz and Overclock 160Hz

G-SYNC® compatible verified by NVIDIA1
G-SYNC® compatible

G-SYNC® compatible verified by NVIDIA

34GP83A is a NVIDIA-tested and officially verified G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*Image simulated.

Gaming motion with AMD FreeSync™ Premium versus OFF

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, smoother and faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

Stylish Design : 21:9 Curved, Virtually Borderless, Tilt, Height

A curved, immersive experience that's all screen

Beautiful, practically bezel-less and curved to surround you. Stay in the game with a virtually borderless screen on three sides and curve design that keeps you immersed in every moment.

simulation of Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

simulation of Black Stabilizer

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

simulation of Crosshair

Crosshair® feature brings an accuracy advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Curvature

1900R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2325 x 0.2325

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

160 (O/C)

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.7

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Curvature

1900R

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Black Stabilizer

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

OverClocking

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

USB A to B

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

80W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

72W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

979 x 521 x 245

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

819.2 x 361.6 x 104.4

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

819.2 x 574.1 x 312.2(↑) 819.2 x 464.1 x 312.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.5

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.6

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

