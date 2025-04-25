We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
39" UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
Red Dot [2024]
Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2024
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Computer Peripherals & Accessories
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be the core of your play
Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.
*The video shows the black product of the same model for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Display
39" Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
As you sit at your desk, it becomes the focal point of the screen, delivering the original graphics with consistent brightness and vibrancy without any distortion. Be at the core of the 800R curve and explore the entirety of the gaming universe.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Explore the panoramic gamescape
Its 39-inch 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.
*The video shows the black product of the same model for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
The explosion of colours
VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 makes every scene, whether bright or dark, come to life with its realistic details with a 1.5M contrast ratio and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
OLED display with 240Hz
Lightening speed motion
LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extremely fast
0.03ms (GtG) response time
With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting, and helping objects render clearly, enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All new design in your style
Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Bring sharpness to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see every movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Show only your game
Anti-glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Comfortable but vibrant
Keep your gaming experience brilliant, keeping your eyes comfortable with LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light technology.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
PBP & PIP
Play games and do more
This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.
The divided screen each from laptop and PC.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
Gaming GUI
Award-winning gaming GUI
Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
How to Protect your OLED
You can prevent occurring afterimages or display burn-in by turning on the 'OLED Screen Move', which moves the screen slightly at regular intervals, 'Screen Saver' and 'Image Cleaning'.
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
The gaming edge unlocked
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Curvature
800R
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.266 x 0.266mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Size [cm]
99.1
-
Size [Inch]
39
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR True Black 400
-
VRR
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
985 x 338 x 550mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 404.4 x 198.0mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
887.8 x 611.2 x 309.9mm(UP)
887.8 x 491.2 x 309.9mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16.0kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
7.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.4kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
-
Enjoy 0%* Financing on our Brand Store