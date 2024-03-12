We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
The world, expanded
The magnificent graphics, the thrill of actions, and the pleasure of victory. The game world you have known will expand.
Panoramic view
45" 32:9 Dual-QHD
1500R curved
True-to-life colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Clear movement
200Hz refresh rate
1ms (GtG) response time
Seamless technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*It supports up to 200Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC), HDMI 2.1 or USB Type-C™is required to work correctly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDR 600 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
Thanks to the wide colour gamut that supports DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, this monitor can deliver detailed-colour and contrast. Play games more lively with amazing colours.
It is a very vivid and colourful image with an astronaut.
200Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time
Ultra clear movement
Get an edge in your game with clear and buttery movement by the 1ms fast time and a refresh rate that re-loads image frames 200 times a second, allowing you to respond fast with few visual obstacles such as input lag or reverse ghosting.
Technology for
flawless gaming
Immerse yourself with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering by the AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro that synchronize the specification of the game, monitor, and graphic card.
Designed for gamer
Enhance your gaming experience with an eye-catching design and a 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's tilt, height, and swivel to help you play games more comfortably.
Comfortable but clear
See the live colours even in the low blue light option. LG's Live Colour Low Blue Light can reduce blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid colour quality.
Gaming focused features
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
44.5
-
Size [cm]
-
113
-
Resolution
-
5120 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
32:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
200
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
Curvature
-
1500R
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
FPS Counter
-
Yes
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
PBP
-
2PBP
-
PIP
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
User Defined Key
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
-
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
-
19.5V , 10.8A
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
43W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1083.7 x 559.4 x 328.3(UP)
1083.7 x 449.4 x 328.3(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1083.7 x 332.6 x 163.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1181 X 285 X 476
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
8.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
13.7
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes
-
USB A to B
-
Yes
Buy Directly
45GR75DC-B
45" UltraGear™ DQHD curved monitor with 200Hz refresh rate