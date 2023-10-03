We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors
Expand Your View with One Click
Reach Faster with Hot Keys
White
Digital Wellness
Alt text
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.
Seamless Display Experience
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*It is not available to arbitrarily manipulate the refresh rate when the VRR is on.
*As the refresh rate is reduced when the mouse is not moved or in standby mode, the power consumption is decreased.
*The refresh rate range is 31Hz~144Hz.
**VRR LCD brightness is 400nits(Typ.) and 350nits(Min.).
Normal LCD brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
Standard of Premium Display
Alt text
Alt text
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Alt text
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
Alt text
The Latest Systems for Speed
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
Alt text
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Alt text
Alt text
Alt text
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.
Leave the Charger Behind
Alt text
Alt text
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices
It shows various ports of LG gram.
Alt text
Alt text
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking
All Spec
-
Processor
-
i5-1340P 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor with 12 Cores (4P+8E) 4 Performance Cores @ 1.9 GHz with turbo up to 4.6 GHz 8 Efficient Cores @ 1.4 GHz with turbo up to 3.4 GHz 12 MB Intel Smart Cache
-
Intel vPro®
-
NO
-
OPERATING SYSTEM
-
Windows 11 Pro
-
System Memory
-
8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
Diagonal
-
17 in. (43.18 cm)
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz / VRR (31Hz~144Hz, option)
-
Brightness
-
350 nits / 400 nits (VRR)
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Sound Effect
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
-
Security
-
SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Slim Kensington lock
-
Memory Card
-
Micro SD
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr Video playback: 20 hr JEITA 2.0: 21 hr
-
AC Adapter
-
65W (New, Small size) 2-pole with external 2m USB-C to USB-C 5A cable, Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US)
-
Buttons
-
Power button without Fingerprint
-
LED Indicators
-
Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam
-
Dimensions
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm, 14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 in.
-
Shipping Dimensions
-
499 x 307 x 60 mm, 19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4 in.
-
Weight
-
1.35kg / 2.98lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
2.5 kg / 5.6 lbs.
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Preinstalled Software
-
LG On Screen Display 3 - Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial) - Dolby Atmos - Intel® Unision - McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial) - Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite - LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension) - LG PC Manuals - LG Update & Recovery - LG Glance by Mirametrix® - PCmover Professional - New Wall paper - LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon) - LG Display Extension - LG Security Guard - Sync on Mobile
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 100-Key Backlit Keyboard with 3 Column Numeric Keypad
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Functions (131.5 x 82.6 mm)
-
Headphone Out
-
4-Pole 3.5mm Headset Jack
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2) with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4
-
HDMI
-
HDMI
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
17Z90R-N.AP75A8
LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors