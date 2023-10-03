About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 17" Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

17Z90R-N.AP75A8

Front view
NVIDIA DLSS
Speed and uncompromised image quality for gaming
Ray Tracing
Realistic and immersive graphics
NVIDIA Encoder
Built for Live Streaming
LG gram 17 Logo.
Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

The slim, light body of the gram provides mobility and productivity.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.
The latest game screen, enjoyed with NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX.
NEXT LEVEL GAMING

Powerful Graphics Performance

Fully enjoy your gaming time with NVIDIA GeFroce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU. You'll experience incredible graphics, show-stopping performance, and cutting-edge features specially favorable for the latest games and live-streaming.
It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported in music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience. Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.
It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.
The animation shows the cooling fan is running.
Advanced Cooling**

Keep it Cool

Work and play with passion but still stay cool with a vastly improved cooling system.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Reach Faster with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

For Videoconferencing

White

Digital Wellness

MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

It's gram, Even an Adapter

Get the same power at a fraction of the size with the LG gram adapter. This ultra-compact adapter will enhance the mobility of gram.

Eye comfort, Even in the Light

The anti-glare panel greatly reduces glare, reflections, and automatically adjusts its brightness, so you can see well in light places.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling.
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

Seamless Display Experience

Be engrossed by smooth visual transition and save power consumption** with LG gram, which automatically adjusts its refresh rate and brightness tailored to user behavior and activity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It is not available to arbitrarily manipulate the refresh rate when the VRR is on.
*As the refresh rate is reduced when the mouse is not moved or in standby mode, the power consumption is decreased.
*The refresh rate range is 31Hz~144Hz.
**VRR LCD brightness is 400nits(Typ.) and 350nits(Min.).
Normal LCD brightness is 350nits(Typ.).
High Resolution Large Display

Standard of Premium Display

Be captivated by the rich and vivid colors with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide color gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 350nits(Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The Latest Systems for Speed

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.

LG Security Guard

Stay secured even outside. Your gram will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as loss.

It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
LG Glance by Mirametrix®

Attention Sensing

LG’s advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The model image in the video and the feature cards might be different from the actual model.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 90Wh high-capacity battery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.

Flexible Connectivity with Various Devices

LG gram offers not only various ports but also two Thunderbolt™ 4 for ultimate scalability. Experience 5k display at a 40 GB transfer speed while charging external devices simultaneously.

It shows various ports of LG gram.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Intel 13th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted Latest Windows OS

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Ready for Speedy Multi-tasking

The LPDDR5 memory and 4th generation NVME SSD allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.
All Spec

PROCESSOR

Processor

i5-1340P 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor with 12 Cores (4P+8E) 4 Performance Cores @ 1.9 GHz with turbo up to 4.6 GHz 8 Efficient Cores @ 1.4 GHz with turbo up to 3.4 GHz 12 MB Intel Smart Cache

INTEL VPRO®

Intel vPro®

NO

OPERATING SYSTEM

OPERATING SYSTEM

Windows 11 Pro

SYSTEM MEMORY

System Memory

8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

STORAGE

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

DISPLAY

Diagonal

17 in. (43.18 cm)

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Ratio

16:10

Panel Type

IPS Non Touch

Refresh Rate

60Hz / VRR (31Hz~144Hz, option)

Brightness

350 nits / 400 nits (VRR)

Color gamut

DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)

SPECIFICATIONS

Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

BT

BT 5.1

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Sound Effect

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2

Security

SSD Security, fTPM/HW TPM(Option), Slim Kensington lock

Memory Card

Micro SD

Battery

80 Wh Li-Ion MobileMark 2018: 13.5 hr Video playback: 20 hr JEITA 2.0: 21 hr

AC Adapter

65W (New, Small size) 2-pole with external 2m USB-C to USB-C 5A cable, Black (Wall-mount 'I' type, for US)

Buttons

Power button without Fingerprint

LED Indicators

Power, Charging, Caps Lock, webcam

Dimensions

378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm, 14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70 in.

Shipping Dimensions

499 x 307 x 60 mm, 19.7 x 12.1 x 2.4 in.

Weight

1.35kg / 2.98lbs

Shipping Weight

2.5 kg / 5.6 lbs.

Color

Obsidian Black

Preinstalled Software

LG On Screen Display 3 - Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial) - Dolby Atmos - Intel® Unision - McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial) - Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite - LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension) - LG PC Manuals - LG Update & Recovery - LG Glance by Mirametrix® - PCmover Professional - New Wall paper - LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon) - LG Display Extension - LG Security Guard - Sync on Mobile

INPUT DEVICES

Keyboard

Full Size 100-Key Backlit Keyboard with 3 Column Numeric Keypad

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Functions (131.5 x 82.6 mm)

CONNECTIVITY

Headphone Out

4-Pole 3.5mm Headset Jack

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2) with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4

HDMI

HDMI

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

17Z90R-N.AP75A8

