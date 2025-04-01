Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-inch UHD 4K IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

27BQ65UB-B
  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • +20 degree side view
  • side view
  • rear view
  • +15 degree rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
  • front view of the screen pivoting +90 degrees
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
+20 degree side view
side view
rear view
+15 degree rear view
close-up view of ports
side view of the screen moving downwards for height adjustment
front view of the screen pivoting +90 degrees

Key Features

  • 27” UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
  • USB Type-C™ with 90W Power Delivery
  • 3-side Virtually Borderless Design
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot (Bi-direction)
  • Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®
More

27" UHD 4K IPS Display

Details Mastered

The 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS display reproduces detailed images and accurate colour with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) at wide angles. And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

27" UHD 4K IPS Display.

Immersive Viewing Experience

27" UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Work
Efficiency

USB Type-C™

Multiple Ports

Comfortable Workstation

Ergonomic Stand

Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Designed for Various Works of Which Detail Matters

This versatile monitor can cover various works, including the visual work that detail matters with its powerful features for an immersive viewing experience.

Scene of architect with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of designer with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of worker with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of architect with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of designer with 27BQ65UB.
Scene of worker with 27BQ65UB.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) : Precise Colors and Wide View.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Precise Colours and Wide View

The IPS display that supports a wide viewing angle delivers accurate colours by covering 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, so you can see the visual with vibrant colours.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*IPS (In-Plane Switching) display is typically around 178 degrees in both the horizontal and vertical directions.

*This display is capable of reproducing 95% of the colours within the DCI-P3 colour space.

HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content.

HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with HDR10 (high dynamic range), supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*HDR10 is a technology that enhances the visual quality of compatible content and the degree of enhancement may vary depending on various factors, including the quality of the source material and the capabilities of the display device.

Built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers dramatic audio clarity.

This monitor supports built-in Speakers with MaxxAudio®.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

The USB Type-C™ ports support a 4K display and various devices. It can connect to other devices with a single cable as well as charge (up to 90W) them at the same time. Also, its fast transmission speed for audio, video, and data files can boost work efficiency.

Display Pictogram.

Display

Data Pictogram.

Data

Power Delivery Pictogram.

Power Delivery

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) and Headphone out port.

Multi Ports

A Variety of Interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, RJ45 (Ethernet), and USB (Upstream 3.0 x1/Downstream 2.0 x2, 3.0 x2) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and Headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

*USB Type-C™ and DisplayPort cable are included in the package (USB, HDMI and RJ45 cable are NOT included).

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

Control with a Few Clicks DOWNLOAD

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.

*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Comfortable Workplace

Set a comfortable workspace optimized for you with this ergonomic monitor that supports height adjustment, tilting, pivoting, and swiveling. Also, its 3-side virtually borderless design lets you immerse in your work.

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless Design

3-side Borderless

Tilt/Height adjustable monitor.

Tilt/Height

-5~25°/ 150㎜

Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

±45º

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Bi-direction

The monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options.

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance like reading a paper book.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts colour temperature and luminance like reading a paper book which helps to reduce eye fatigue and also provides eye comfort.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27"

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [Inch]

    27"

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90 W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

SOUND

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    695 x 549 x 197

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 63

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 545.7 x 234.9 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9

ACCESSORY

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

