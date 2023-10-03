About Cookies on This Site

INFO

Product name

UltraFine

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 99%

Response Time

12ms/14ms GTG

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

H-Frequency: 30~178kHz V-Frequency: 48~60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

5120 x 2880

Brightness (Typ.)

500 nits

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1100:1

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 2H

CONNECTIVITY

Thunderbolt

Yes (x1), 5K@60 Hz, USB-C

SOUND

Speaker

5Wx2 77dB (Based on LG Standard)

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

140W

MECHANICAL

Tilt

Yes (Angle -5~25 degree)

Height Range

Yes (range 0~110 mm)

Base Detachable

Yes (One touch release button)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

24.63" x 9.44" x 18.28"

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

24.63" x 2.12" x 14.77"

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

29.25" x 12.40" x 22.83"

Weight with Stand

18.74 lbs

Weight without Stand

14.11 lbs

Weight in Shipping

29.76 lbs

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

