27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
27" 4K UHD UltraFine™ IPS monitor
Details mastered

Display
27” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Anti-glare
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
HDR10
1000:1 contrast
300nits brightness
Usability
USB-C (PD 90W)
Multi-interface
5W X 2 speaker
LG Switch

*The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in in 2.07 million pixels for FHD and 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD.
True colours trusted by pro
UltraFine™ is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enable creators to experience the visual clarity with precise colours of the content and fine details.

*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
*The actual figures/results may vary depending on the usage environment.

All-in-One USB-C
The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Multiple connections from mac device to pc
Starters and professionals tend to have lots of gears. Link your various devices together and achieve the work efficiency.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Immersive sound
Immersive visual experience with Waves MaxxAudio®—perfect for everything from blockbuster movies to adventure games. It makes every scene feel richer, with greater depth and detail.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Switch swiftly
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and life. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness, also possible to split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, slim design
The clutter-free L-stand and a 3-sides virtually borderless design are crafted to save desk space, making your setup efficient and reducing strain for staying focused longer with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot and height adjustments.

*Tilt(-5°~21°), Swivel(-45°~45°), Height(150mm)
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
27
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y25
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 86% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.0518(H)*0.1554(V)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
68.4 cm
Size [Inch]
27
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
Reader Mode
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
YES(2ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.2 Gen1)
ACCESSORY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
USB-C
YES(1ea)
SOUND
Maxx Audio
YES
Speaker
YES (5W x2)
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 217 x 451mm
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 539.2 x 253.2mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.4 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.7 kg
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
