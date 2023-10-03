About Cookies on This Site

27” IPS 4K UHD VESA HDR400 USB-C Monitor

27UN850-W

4K UHD HDR

To more fully realize content creators' vision, this monitor is compatible with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.
Unbelievable Picture Quality
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Unbelievable Picture Quality

Bright and bold. VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 brings work and virtual worlds to life, backed by 400 nits of brightness. This display tech elevates textures, elements, character movements and natural light and shadow.
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

This monitor, with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate colour.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence: This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.
HDR Effect to SDR Content
HDR Effect

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. Using a picture quality algorithm, it improves tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
Put More Ports to Work
USB Type-C™

Put More Ports to Work

Enjoy more ways to connect. LG UltraFine™ Monitor offers USB Type-C™ for data transfer and power delivery up to 60W, as well as DisplayPort, two HDMI connections, two USB 3.0 ports and headphone jack. Forget the adapters and dongles.

Radeon FreeSync™*

Dynamic Action Sync

Black Stabilizer

Clearer, Smoother Image

With Radeon FreeSync™ Technology, you can experience seamless, fluid movement during hi-res, fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

React Faster to The Action

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

Enemies Have Nowhere to Hide

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
Customized Display for Any Game

Customized Display for Any Game

Get the most of your gaming with Game Mode. You can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize your experience by adjusting and optimizing the settings based on the game you select.

Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options, even pivot control, with a few simple clicks.

*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.

A Monitor and Stand in One
Ergonomic Stand

A Monitor and Stand in One

Customize your setup in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot — the Ergo Stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and working style. A simple press-and-click improves productivity and efficiency, while saving space.
Key Spec

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.4

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

130W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

25.2W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

690 x 492 x 210

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.1 x 364.4 x 44.6

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

613.1 x 559.5 x 234.2(↑) 613.1 x 449.5 x 234.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.8

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.1

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

What people are saying

Buy Directly

27UN850-W

