About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

front view
Print

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UHD

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

27 Inch

Size (cm)

68.4cm

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.)

400 cd/m²

Peak Brightness (Min.)

400 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB Downstream Port

Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

Maxx Audio

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption (Typ.)

44W

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Tilt

-5 ~ +20 º

Height Range

0 ~ 110 mm

Pivot

Clockwise

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

Base Detchable

Yes

OneClick Stand

Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3 mm (Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3 mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

704 x 193 x 518 mm

Weight with Stand

5.9 kg

Weight without Stand

4.1 kg

Weight in Shipping

8.9 kg

ACCESSORY

Adapter

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

USB Type C

Yes

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying