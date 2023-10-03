We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Size (Inch)
-
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
68.4cm
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
-
400 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Maxx Audio
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
44W
-
Borderless Design
-
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-
-5 ~ +20 º
-
Height Range
-
0 ~ 110 mm
-
Pivot
-
Clockwise
-
Wall Mountable
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
-
Yes
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3 mm (Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
613.5 x 45.4 x 363.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
-
704 x 193 x 518 mm
-
Weight with Stand
-
5.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
4.1 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
-
8.9 kg
-
Adapter
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
USB Type C
-
Yes
-
Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
