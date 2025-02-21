27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of colour with LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.
Space
27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160
Image quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Tilt, height and
pivot adjustable stand
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clean and bright HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.
The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion.
-
SDR
-
HDR effect on
HDR effect to SDR content
LG UHD 4K HDR monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration studio software, visit LG.COM.
USB-C
Easy control and connectivity
USB-C ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB-C cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.
USB-C offering easy control and connectivity.
*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.
Enhance games up to 4K and HDR
Immersive gaming experience
27UP850 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with game mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Dynamic Action Sync
React swiftly
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Vividly and realistically
HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP850K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfortable
The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
694 x 496 x 212
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V / 10.8A)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
STANDARD
-
CE
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)