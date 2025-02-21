Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

27UP850K-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400

  • front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • '+15 degree side view
  • perspective view
  • rear perspective view
  • rear view
  • close-up view of ports
  • side view
  • side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
  • front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view
front view
-15 degree side view
'+15 degree side view
perspective view
rear perspective view
rear view
close-up view of ports
side view
side view of the monitor moving downwards for height adjustment
front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees in a portrait view

Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR 400
  • USB-C
  • Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand


LG UltraFine Display.

Details mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of colour with LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of colour.

Space

27" IPS UHD 4K 

3840 X 2160

Image quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

VESA DisplayHDR 400

Feature

Tilt, height and
pivot adjustable stand

VESA DisplayHDR 400

Clean and bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion.

  • SDR

  • HDR effect on

HDR effect to SDR content

LG UHD 4K HDR monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering true colours and wide view.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True colours and wide view

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators,
graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate colour.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Optimize colour performance by using hardware calibration through the LG Calibration studio.

LG Calibration studio

Hardware calibration ready

Optimize colour performance by using hardware calibration through the LG Calibration studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide colour spectrum and consistency.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB-C

Easy control and connectivity

USB-C ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 96W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB-C cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices. 

4K display.

4K

Display

Data transfer.

Data

Transfer

Up to 96W of power delivery.

Up to 96W

of power delivery 

Charging all devices with one cable

Charging all devices

with one cable

USB-C offering easy control and connectivity.

*To work properly, the USB-C cable included in the package is required to connect the USB-C port to the monitor.

Enhance games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive gaming experience

27UP850 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with game mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Vividly and realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 colour space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP850K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, pivot and height adjustment.

Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR 400

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    White / 1.5m

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB-C

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
    613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.9

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • DC Output

    210W (19.5V / 10.8A)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

STANDARD

  • CE

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

What people are saying

