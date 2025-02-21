27” UHD 4K IPS display with 2000:1 contrast ratio

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Details mastered
LG UltraFine Display monitor
Deepen your creativity
Add extra depth to your designs and take creativity to new heights, with our UltraFine™ 27UQ850V monitor.
Impressive depth
IPS with 2000:1 high contrast
Realistic colour
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
UHD 4K
User convenience
LG Calibration Studio
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Ergonomic design
*Compared with conventional that have a contrast ratio of 1,000:1.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Whatever you create,
do it with ease
With UHD resolution and rich colour, UltraFine™ provides an efficient workstation that supports illustrator, photographer, video editor.
*The software program in the image is not included in the package.
User-friendly control features
Find the exact colour balance you're looking for, with LG Calibration Studio software.
*The LG Calibration Studio software and Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Multi-interface
Multiple connections
Creative professionals tend to have lots of kit. Link your various devices together, and achieve the connectivity you need to work effectively.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The connection with other devices may vary depending on the specifications of the device to be connected.
Ergonomic design
See things your way
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust height, tilt, and pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
OnScreen Control
Layer screens with ease
Reposition your screen and change your perspective, with On-Screen Control (OCS). All in just a few clicks.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
What’s in the box
1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3.Cable holder 4. Power adapter 5. HDMI cable 6. DP cable 7. USB A to B cable 8. USB C to C cable
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/㎡
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
2000:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
68.47
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
DC Output
210W (19.5V 10.8A)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
696x212x496
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9x363.5x44.3
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.9x569.6x239.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.0
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.05
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.85
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB-C
Yes
What people are saying
Find Locally
