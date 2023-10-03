About Cookies on This Site

32" UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

32" UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32UL500-W

32UL500-W

32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

front view
LG UHD Monitor 4K

Create with vivid colour and clarity

See your creations with pro-level picture quality. Whether it's video, photography or graphic design, LG UltraFine™ monitors are your canvas. Do your best work with picture quality composed of precise detail and spot-on colour accuracy. Whatever the project, you'll push your productivity to new levels.

 

LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents

Space

32" UHD 4K

3840 x 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

HDR10

Feature

AMD FreeSync™

MAXXAUDIO®

Creative Professional

Suitable clarity, precision and colour expression

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 32-inch UHD 4K, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise colour as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and colour expression"

1976 CIE chromaticity diagram showing the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3

Vivid colour expression

This colour calibrated monitor covers an incredible 95% of the DCI-P3 colour space, the current standard utilized by the film industry, assuring an exceptionally wide range of colours.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive gaming experience

32UL500 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

AMD FreeSync™ for fluid and rapid motion in high resolution, fast-paced games
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync for faster reaction to opponents in gaming

Dynamic Action Sync® presents action as it happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.
Black Stabilizer for attack in the dark in gaming

See detail in the darkness with Black Stabilizer®

You're gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More vividly and realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide colour range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) colour space.

Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

INFO

Product name

UHD

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

250

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2000:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.181 x 0.181

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Display Port

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

50W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

39W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

825 x 507 x 226

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

728.1 x 424.6 x 49.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

728.1 x 518.2 x 208.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.2

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

front view

32UL500-W

32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™