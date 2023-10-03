We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Create with vivid colour and clarity
See your creations with pro-level picture quality. Whether it's video, photography or graphic design, LG UltraFine™ monitors are your canvas. Do your best work with picture quality composed of precise detail and spot-on colour accuracy. Whatever the project, you'll push your productivity to new levels.
LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents
Space
32" UHD 4K
3840 x 2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Suitable clarity, precision and colour expression
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and colour expression"
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the colour gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
Immersive gaming experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
More vividly and realistically
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Product name
-
UHD
-
Year
-
2019
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Panel Type
-
VA
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.181 x 0.181
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
50W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
-
39W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
825 x 507 x 226
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
728.1 x 424.6 x 49.9
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
728.1 x 518.2 x 208.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.2
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
32UL500-W
32” UHD HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™