27” UHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27” UHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

27UK500-B

27” UHD IPS HDR10 Monitor with AMD FreeSync™

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

Screen Size

27" Flat

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

Response Time (GTG)

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

300cd (typ)/240cd (Min)

Contrast Ratio

700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle

178° (R/L), 178° (U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x 2

Display Port

Yes x 1

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

< 0.5W

DC Off (Max)

< 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

36W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

26W

Power Consumption (Max.)

41W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Colour Weakness Mode

Yes

Adaptive Sync

AMD FreeSync™

Black Stabilizer®

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync®

Yes

Flicker Safe®

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Super Resolution +

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10

HDR Effect

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

No-built in speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

With Stand (WxHxD)

24.5" x 18.1" x 8.2"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

24.5" x 14.6" x 2.9"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

27.6" x 17.6" x 5.8"

With Stand Weight

11.3 lbs

Without Stand Weight

10.1 lbs

Shipping Weight

15.7 lbs

STAND

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

Wall mount size (mm)

100 x 100 mm

Display Port

Yes

HDMI

Yes

GENERAL

2020 Model

Yes

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

What people are saying