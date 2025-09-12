Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
29-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

29-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

29-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

29U511A-B
Key Features

  • 29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Colour Calibrated in factory
  • 250nits (Typ.) Brightness / HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
More
Stunning visualsConvenient featuresUltimate gaming experienceEnhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

LG ultra-wide monitor on a white desk in a modern office, displaying multiple data dashboards and graphs for productivity and multitasking.
Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

29" WFHD
IPS™ Display

with Bezel-less Screen

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Clutter-Free with a Sleek Stand

Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and colour detail.

HDR10 Detailed contrast

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding colour accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of colour and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.

Colour calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent colour reproduction.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting colour and contrast tools.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

1ms MBR

Clear motion with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.
Key Spec

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y25

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2626 x 0.2628

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Size [cm]

    73cm

  • Size [Inch]

    29

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • HDMI

    Yes(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    781 x 391 x 132

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 313.4 x 76.9 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    688.5 x 408.7 x 220 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    6.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.0 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.1 kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

