34-inch UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
Key Spec
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
FEATURES
Reader Mode
Yes
Auto Input Switch
Yes
Black Stabilizer
Yes
Color Weakness
Yes
Crosshair
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
Flicker Safe
Yes
HDR 10
Yes
HDR Effect
Yes
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
Super Resolution+
Yes
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
ACCESSORY
HDMI
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
HDMI
Yes(1ea)
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
910 x 200 x 461
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 486.7 x 220.0 mm
Weight in Shipping [kg]
9.9 kg
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.0 kg
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.6 kg
DISPLAY
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Panel Type
IPS
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3124 x 0.310
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Size [cm]
86.36cm
Size [Inch]
34
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
INFO
Product name
UltraWide
Year
Y25
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
POWER
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Type
External Power(Adapter)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
