34" UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor

34" UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor

34UM59-B

34" UltraWide Full HD IPS Monitor

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

34"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

8bits, 16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.312 mm x 0.310 mm

Response Time

14ms / 5ms GTG

Refresh Rate

60 Hz / 75Hz with Freesync & HDMI 1.4 and up

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Brightness

250 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

Mega

Viewing Angle

178 / 178

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI

Yes (ver1.4, 2ea)

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

27 W (EPA 7.0)

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Colour Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

Ratio

Full Wide, Original

PIP (Picture in Picture)

PIP mode in Screen Split

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes (HDMI 48~75Hz)

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes (included in Picture Mode)

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

One Click Stand Set-up

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~15 Degree

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

With Stand (WxHxD)

32.6" x 18.1" x 8.7"

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.6" x 14.6" x 1.7"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

37.3" x 18.8" x 7.5"

With Stand Weight

15.7 lbs

Without Stand Weight

13.4 lbs

Shipping Weight

21.6 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA7.0

Yes

ErP

Yes

Windows

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192608382

SOUND

Speaker

Not available

