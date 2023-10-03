We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
34"
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)
-
sRGB over 99%
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
-
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm
-
Response Time
-
5ms (High)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Resolution
-
3440 x 1440
-
Brightness
-
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5M:1
-
Viewing Angle
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare
-
HDMI (ver 2.0)
-
2
-
DisplayPort (ver1.2)
-
1
-
USB Up-Stream (ver 3.0)
-
1
-
USB Down-Stream (ver 3.0)
-
2 (Port 1 Supports Quick Charge)
-
USB 3.0 Quick Charge
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Input
-
100 ~ 240V
-
Normal On (EPA 6.0)
-
56.73W
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes
-
Ratio
-
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1
-
PIP (Picture in Picture)
-
in Screen Split
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
-
Yes
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Response Time Control
-
Yes
-
FreeSync
-
Yes (DP 48 ~ 60Hz)
-
Game mode
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
-
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Colour Finder)
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
-
Yes
-
On-Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
-5~20 Degree
-
Height (Range)
-
120mm
-
Audio Output
-
MaxxAudio 7Wx2
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
-
32.7" x 15" x 1.9"
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
-
(Down) 32.7" x 16.9" x 9.4" (Up) 32.7" x 21.6" x 9.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38.5" x 20.6" x 8.2"
-
With Stand Weight
-
18.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
-
25 lbs
-
VESA® Size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Display Port
-
Yes
-
Cable Holder
-
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-type
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
-
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
-
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
-
Yes
-
ErP
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes
-
Windows
-
Yes
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor
-
UPC
-
719192199828
