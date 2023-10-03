About Cookies on This Site

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal

34UM88C-P

34" Class 21:9 UltraWide® IPS LED Monitor (34" Diagonal

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

34"

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE 1931)

sRGB over 99%

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm

Response Time

5ms (High)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Brightness

300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

Contrast Ratio

5M:1

Viewing Angle

178/178 (CR≥10)

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

HDMI (ver 2.0)

2

DisplayPort (ver1.2)

1

USB Up-Stream (ver 3.0)

1

USB Down-Stream (ver 3.0)

2 (Port 1 Supports Quick Charge)

USB 3.0 Quick Charge

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Input

100 ~ 240V

Normal On (EPA 6.0)

56.73W

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1:1

PIP (Picture in Picture)

in Screen Split

PBP (Picture by Picture)

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

FreeSync

Yes (DP 48 ~ 60Hz)

Game mode

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Automatic Standby

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

SIX Axis Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

H/W Calibration (True Colour Finder)

Yes

Dual Controller

Yes

Screen Split 2.0 (in OSC)

Yes

My Display Preset (in OSC)

Yes

On-Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

Dual EDID (H/W)

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5~20 Degree

Height (Range)

120mm

Audio Output

MaxxAudio 7Wx2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Without Stand (WxHxD)

32.7" x 15" x 1.9"

With Stand (WxHxD)

(Down) 32.7" x 16.9" x 9.4" (Up) 32.7" x 21.6" x 9.4"

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

38.5" x 20.6" x 8.2"

With Stand Weight

18.5 lbs

Shipping Weight

25 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Size (mm)

100 x 100

Power Cord

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

Yes

Cable Holder

Yes

STANDARD

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC (for China)

Yes

EPA 6.0

Yes

BSMI (for Taiwan)

Yes

ErP

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes

Windows

Yes

LIMITED WARRANTY/UPC

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor

UPC

719192199828

