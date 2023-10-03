About Cookies on This Site

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

34WK95U-W

34'' Class 21:9 UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS LED Monitor with HDR 600 (34'' Diagonal)

5K2K UltraWide® Monitor

SERIOUSLY PROFESSIONAL

34 Inch 5K2K UltraWide®

FOR CONTENT CREATORS

Multitaskers can now work in a generous 5:9 area while simultaneously viewing a 16:9 4K video on the same screen. The 5K2K 21:9 display of the 34WK95U offers 5120 x 2160 resolution optimized for video editors, programmers and developers, with convenient single-cable Thunderbolt® 3 connectivity.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

CLEARER and BRIGHTER HDR

Discover a more lifelike picture with high dynamic range, which provides bolder contrast between the brightest and darkest areas of the screen. This HDR 600 monitor has been rated to deliver impressive peak luminance of 600 nits for undeniably spectacular highlights.
Nano IPS Display

Impeccable Colour

More accurate colour and a broader contrast ratio combine to deliver truly high-end picture quality. High dynamic range (HDR) makes bright and dark portions of the image even more so, while Nano IPS controls colour better, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space, the digital film industry standard.

Colour Range with DCI-P3

Editing on-site footage with full colour expression is possible with DCI-P3 Digital Cinema Colour Standard. It reproduces digital colour content just as you intended with the preview camera on site; allowing for accurate conditions like shadow detail, colour, saturation & brightness for precise editing & overall control in post-production

Delicate Colour Expression

Nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED absorb excess light wavelengths, realizing richer colour expression that accurately reproduces all content, from actual images and videos to CG.
09-Global_34WK95U_2018_Feature_09_Thunderbolt_D
Thunderbolt™ 3

POWERFUL and VERSATILE

Simplify setup with a single cable for video/audio plus data transfer, as well as simultaneous laptop charging. Ideal for demanding professionals, this is the most versatile Thunderbolt yet. The compact port enables 40Gbps data and high-bandwidth video, including a 4K signal to two different screens, or 5K/60fps to a single screen.

Faster Speed

Transferring data at speeds of up to 40Gb/s-two times faster than Thunderbolt™ 2 and eight times faster than USB 3-Thunderbolt™ 3 delivers the fastest connection to any dock, display, or device.
OnScreen Control

VERSATILE DISPLAY SETTINGS

On-Screen Control puts a host of essential monitor settings into a handy window for quick, easy access. Volume, brightness, picture mode presets, Screen Split and more can now be adjusted with just a few clicks of the mouse, instead of hard buttons on the monitor.

Virtually Borderless Design

With an ultra-thin bezel, the slim and sleek design unites form and function to offer a virtually borderless visual viewing experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image.
LG 34WK95U is UL verified for 'Nano IPS covers DCI-P3 colour Gamut which is 35%(Typical) large than sRGB 100%

*Thunderbolt™ 3 on Earlier windows PCs
Your Thunderbolt™ 3 device is certified for windows PC before July 2016 make certain your PC has the most recent versions of the items listed below.
- BIOS/Thnderbolt™ 3 driver/Thunderbolt™ 3 Firmware (if available)
Contact your PC manufacturer to confirm your system is up to date. You may also review the following website for additional information.
https://thunderbolttechnology.net/updates

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2018

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

360

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

450

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

840:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1200:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

5120 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.36

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

2PBP

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

SOUND

Rich Bass

YES

Speaker

5W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

200W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 1.2W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

70W

Type

Built-in Power

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

982 x 527 x 191

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.9 x 359.8 x 57.1

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

816.9 x 559 x 234.3(↑) 816.9 x 449 x 234.3(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

12.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

7.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

9

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

Thunderbolt

YES

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

5120 x 2160 at 60Hz

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

85W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

