About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 34WL60TM-B 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide™ 1080p Full HD IPS Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 34WL60TM-B 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide™ 1080p Full HD IPS Monitor

34WL60TM-B

LG 34WL60TM-B 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide™ 1080p Full HD IPS Monitor

34WL60TM-B-A front view with In screen image
More Room For Big Ideas
21:9 Full HD Display

More Room For Big Ideas

Immerse yourself in your creations with the breathtaking scale of a high-performance Full HD UltraWide® 21:9 display.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy your Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.
Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
Exceptional Color Fidelity
IPS with sRGB 99%

Exceptional Colour Fidelity

This monitor, with 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate colour.

On-Screen Control 2.2

Take fast, easy control of essential monitor settings including picture, audio and Screen Split with just a few clicks of your mouse.
Radeon FreeSync™

Radeon FreeSync™

With FreeSync*, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Get more responsiveness out of your RTS games with Dynamic Sync, which minimizes input lag for better performance.
Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you have visibility even in dark scenes.
Cross Hair

Cross Hair

Increase accuracy in First-Person-Shooter games with the center display Crosshair feature.
Edge-Arc Design Stand
Edge-Arc Design Stand

Stand It Anywhere

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand.
Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

34

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2019

STANDARD

RoHS

YES

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.312 x 0.310

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

75

Resolution

2560 x 1080

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

86.6

Size [Inch]

34

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

42W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

39W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

28W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(1ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

DP Version

1.4

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 x 369.8 x 51.2

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

825.6 x 487.4 x 208.8

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.6

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.5

SOUND

Speaker

1.2W x 2

Maxx Audio

YES

What people are saying

Buy Directly

34WL60TM-B-A front view with In screen image

34WL60TM-B

LG 34WL60TM-B 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide™ 1080p Full HD IPS Monitor