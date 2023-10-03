About Cookies on This Site

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WN80C-B

34" Curved UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34 Inch

Size (cm)

86.72 cm

Resolution

3440 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Pixel Pitch

0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

Brightness (Min.)

240 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.)

300 cd/m²

Colour Gamut (Min.)

N/A

Colour Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Surface Treatment

Anti Glare, 3H

Curved

Yes

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

No

HDR Effect

Yes

Nano IPS™ Technology

No

Wide Colour Gamut

No

Colour Calibrated

No

HW Calibration

No

Auto Brightness

No

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Colour Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

1ms Motion Blur Reduction

No

NVIDIA G-Sync™

No

RADEON FreeSync™

No

FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

No

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

No

Sphere Lighting

No

PBP

No

PIP

No

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Camera

No

Mic

No

SW APPLICATION

True Colour Pro

No

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

D-Sub

No

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

DVI

No

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

Yes (2ea)

HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

DisplayPort

Yes (1ea)

DP Version

1.4

DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3440 x 1440 at 60Hz

Mini DisplayPort

No

mDP Version

N/A

mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt

No

Thunderbolt (USB-C Compatiblity)

No

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

No

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB-C

Yes (1ea)

USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

Yes

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

Yes

USB-C (Power Delivery)

60W

Daisy Chain

No

USB Upstream Port

No

USB Downstream Port

Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

Audio In

No

Mic In

No

Headphone out

Yes

Line out

No

SOUND

Speaker

No

Speaker_Output (unit)

N/A

Speaker_Channel

N/A

Bluetooth Conectivity

No

Maxx Audio

No

Rich Bass

No

POWER

Type

External Power (Adapter)

AC Input

100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Power Consumption (Max.)

140W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height

Wall Mountable

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

814 x 569.5 x 250.8mm (Up)
814 x 459.5 x 250.8mm (Down)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

814 x 359.1 x 92.9mm

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

986 x 525 x 211mm

Weight with Stand

8.0kg

Weight without Stand

6.3kg

Weight in Shipping

11.9kg

ACCESSORY

D-Sub

No

DVI-D

No

HDMI

Yes

Display Port

No

mDP to DP

No

Thunderbolt

No

USB Type C

Yes

USB Type C to A Gender

No

USB A to B

No

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

No

PC Audio

No

Remote Controller

No

UPC

UPC

719192634992

What people are saying